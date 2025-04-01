Former PepsiCo design leader joins Samsung

Mauro Porcini, PepsiCo’s former design leader, has taken a new role as president and chief design officer of Samsung Electronics, the company announced. Porcini departed Pepsi earlier this week after nearly 13 years as the company’s chief design officer. He influenced product and package design and marketing strategy for the food and beverage giant, helping to transform the company’s approach to design. Also read: PepsiCo names new CMO for North American Beverages \r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age A-List and Creativity Gala\r\n Buy your ticket to the in-person event\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n “With the addition of Mr. Porcini, Samsung Electronics plans to further strengthen its design capabilities across all business areas, including mobile, TV and home appliances,” Samsung stated in a brief press release. Porcini said he was moving to South Korea with his family for the opportunity, as Samsung is based there. “Samsung is a company I’ve long admired—for its relentless drive to innovate, its deep commitment to excellence, its extraordinary growth trajectory, and its belief in the transformative power of design,” Porcini said in a LinkedIn post. “To become part of this incredible organization—especially at a time when technology is reshaping every aspect of our lives—is humbling, exciting, and deeply inspiring.” Check out more executive moves here Porcini in a separate LinkedIn post reflected on his time with Pepsi. “Together, we redefined what design could mean within a global organization—creating products, experiences, and stories that touched the lives of billions of people. I’m immensely proud of the team we built, the innovations we delivered, and the culture of creativity, passion, and human-centered thinking that now thrives at PepsiCo as the result of such collective effort,” he wrote. Prior to Pepsi, Porcini was with 3M for a decade, rising to the role of chief design officer.