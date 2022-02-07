Frontier to buy discounter Spirit Airlines for $2.9 billion

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. agreed to buy Spirit Airlines Inc. for $2.9 billion in cash and stock, uniting two ultra-low-cost carriers targeting the recovering U.S. leisure-travel market. Spirit shares rose the most in 14 months.
Spirit investors will receive 1.9126 Frontier shares and $2.13 in cash for each Spirit share, according to a statement Monday. The deal implies a value of $25.83 a share for Spirit, a 19% premium based on closing prices on Feb. 4.
The combination will bring Spirit back into the constellation of ultra discounters led by William A. Franke, the managing partner of private equity firm Indigo Partners. Leisure travel has recovered more quickly from the slump caused by the coronavirus, and the ultra-low-cost carriers, with an unrelenting focus on fares and expenses, stand to grow quickly as travel normalizes.