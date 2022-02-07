Frontier to buy discounter Spirit Airlines for $2.9 billion

Spirit, based in Miramar, Florida, and Denver-based Frontier share complementary cultures, fleets and geographical footprints, Spirit Chairman Mac Gardner said in the statement.

“This combination is all about growth, opportunities and creating value for everyone -- from our guests to our team members to the flying public at large,” he said.

Spirit jumped 16% to $24.74 at 9:51 a.m. in New York after gaining 17%, the most intraday since Nov. 9, 2020. Frontier rose 1.2% to $12.54.

Frontier holders will own 51.5% of the combined company and name seven of the 12 directors, including Franke as chairman. Executive appointments will be decided later.

Indigo Partners owns a majority stake in Frontier, and owns low-cost carriers including Hungary’s Wizz Air Holdings Plc, Chile’s JetSmart Airlines SpA and Mexico’s Volaris Aviation Holding.

The four carriers placed a big bet on growth with a 255-plane combined order at the Dubai Air Show in November.

—Bloomberg News