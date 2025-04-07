Gen Z demands accountability amid corporate DEI rollbacks

Despite mounting consumer expectations for brands to stand firm on their social values, major companies such as Amazon, Target and PepsiCo are scaling back or scrapping diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives altogether—a move that reflects a broader corporate shift away from public commitments to racial equity. The retreat comes at a cost: Nearly one in five (19%) U.S. adults said they have stopped using or purchasing from a brand because its approach to DEI contradicted or reversed previous efforts, according to a new Ad Age-Harris Poll. Another 19% said they disengaged from a brand because its stance didn’t seem genuine. Seventy percent of U.S. adults expect brands to follow through on the social stances they take, with millennials (76%) and Gen X (71%) showing slightly higher expectations. Transparency is also top of mind: 64% of respondents said a company’s openness in its advocacy is more important today than in the past, with Gen Z adults over-indexing at 76%. Yet, under pressure from conservative critics and evolving federal directives that threaten financial penalties for some DEI practices, companies are retreating—reframing diversity-specific language, scaling back inclusive hiring programs and suspending equity training. This wave of DEI reversals reveals a growing disconnect between consumer values and corporate strategy—and underscores the precarious position brands now face as they navigate calls for accountability on all sides. Companies balancing sincerity and solidarity should also recognize that consumer expectations, like their preferences, are not one-size-fits-all. The Ad Age-Harris Poll shows that consumer views on accountability vary by industry. Three in 10 U.S. adults said a restaurant’s stance on a cultural issue would strongly influence their decision to buy from that brand. Restaurants ranked particularly high among baby boomers (33%), Gen X (29%) and millennials (26%), compared to other product categories. For Gen Z adults, media and entertainment companies had the greatest impact, with 40% saying a stance on social issues would affect their purchasing decisions. Across all age groups, grocery stores (28%), media and entertainment (27%) and technology companies (25%) were also commonly cited as influential. On the other end of the spectrum, real estate and non-medical insurance companies ranked lowest, each at just 13%. (The youngest Gen Zers turn 13 in 2025; only those 18 and older were included in this survey.) Also read: 25 brands that Gen Z says are on the way up Kantar research, cited in recent Ad Age reporting, shows that diverse consumer segments now account for $7 trillion in buying power. Yet many companies are faced with a choice: prioritize consistent values or risk alienating key audiences by offering only intermittent support based on shifting cultural or political winds. At least half of adult Gen Z respondents said they are more likely to purchase from a brand that prioritizes social issues (56%), green initiatives (55%) and/or DEI (50%) in their business practices. The Ad Age-Harris Poll was conducted in March among 1,088 U.S. adults.