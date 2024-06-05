Watch—Gen Z roundtable on gaming

Gaming is a category that has long perplexed marketers, resulting in unproven strategies and inconsistent ad spend despite the gaming industry’s continued growth. But whether they like it or not, brands must reckon with the fact that Gen Zers love video games, and thus no strategy to reach this audience is complete without factoring in their favorite mobile, desktop and console destinations.

The experts on this topic, of course, are Gen Zers themselves, who remain up to date on the latest developments in the industry, and the ways that young consumer sentiments are shifting around topics such as gaming commerce and ad-supported ecosystems.