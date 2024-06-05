Marketing News & Strategy

Watch—Gen Z roundtable on gaming

What the digital savvy cohort wants from brands in gaming
Published on June 05, 2024.
Ulta Beauty selects IPG's Mediabrands as media AOR

Gaming is a category that has long perplexed marketers, resulting in unproven strategies and inconsistent ad spend despite the gaming industry’s continued growth. But whether they like it or not, brands must reckon with the fact that Gen Zers love video games, and thus no strategy to reach this audience is complete without factoring in their favorite mobile, desktop and console destinations.

The experts on this topic, of course, are Gen Zers themselves, who remain up to date on the latest developments in the industry, and the ways that young consumer sentiments are shifting around topics such as gaming commerce and ad-supported ecosystems. 

On June 5 at 12:30 p.m. ET, Ad Age hosted a roundtable with members of Gen Z to discuss some of these new themes. The conversation touched on the in-game purchasing, what in the metaverse is capturing Gen Z’s attention right now and what these all of these changes mean for brands.

Panelists included Parker Bennett, associate manager of brand partnerships at Gamefam; Nicholas Budler, account supervisor of digital strategy at Edelman; and Idan Saban, a game design student at Drexel and member of Berns Communications Group’s The Z Suite.

This virtual roundtable is part of Ad Age Gen Z Voices.

 

Ad Age Gen Z Contributor Column

We welcome Gen Zers to submit fresh takes exploring Gen Z within the ad industry
Learn more here
