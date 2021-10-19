Marketing News & Strategy

Google’s new Pixel 6 phone can open Snapchat in just two taps

Snapchat’s Pixel service will also include extra augmented-reality lenses and integrate some Google features
Published on October 19, 2021.
Ferrara Candy hacked weeks before Halloween
20211019_Snap_pixel_6_3x2.jpg

Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap, demonstrates the double-tap to Snap photo function.

Credit: Google via Twitter

Snap Inc. is teaming up with Alphabet Inc.’s Google to let owners of the new Pixel 6 phone use its ephemeral photo-sharing app Snapchat with just two taps, its latest attempt to strengthen ties with hardware devices.

Dubbed “Quick Tap to Snap,” the new feature will enable users to tap the back of the device twice to open the Snapchat camera directly from the lock screen. Users will have to authenticate before sending photos or videos to a friend or their personal Stories page. 

Snap Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel said during a Google presentation Tuesday that he hopes the new feature will allow users to capture the most fleeting of moments.

“For Snapchatters, speed matters,” Spiegel said. “Billions of Snaps are created every day, and our community wants to be ready to Snap everyday moments, as they happen.” 

Snapchat’s Pixel service will also include extra augmented-reality lenses and integrate some Google features, like live translation in the chat feature, according to the company.

Snap, whose social network is popular among people under 25, has been making deals with other companies to expand the use of its augmented reality. In recent months, Snap announced a partnership with the dating app Bumble to let users send their matches video notes with Snapchat AR products. Snap has also teamed up with Walt Disney Co. to allow tourists at Walt Disney World to incorporate Snap AR experiences into their visit and photos. 

—Bloomberg News

