Grubhub should stop using logo that looks like Kroger trademark, judge says

But that doesn't mean Grubhub now has to ditch its new design
By Ally Marotti. Published on April 12, 2022.
Grubhub's logo (left) and Home Chef's logo. 

Credit: Grubhub, HomeChef

A judge recommends that Grubhub stop using its new logo to avoid confusion with meal kit company Home Chef’s trademark. But that doesn't mean the Chicago-based food ordering company now has to ditch its new design.

Grubhub and its parent company, Just Eat Takeaway.com, filed a complaint in Chicago federal court last fall, asking the court to declare that its new logo—a house with a fork and knife inside—does not infringe on Home Chef’s trademark rights. In a loss for Grubhub, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cummings declared the two logos are similar enough they could cause confusion. (Read the complaint below this story.)

Grubhub's logo (left) and Home Chef's logo. 

Credit: Grubhub, HomeChef

Grubhub debuted its new logo last August, transitioning from the red block letters it used previously. The new, citrus orange logo mirrors the one that Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway, which acquired Grubhub for $7.3 billion in June 2021, has used internationally for seven years, according to court documents.

Home Chef’s logo also features a fork and knife inside a house-shaped pentagon. The knife is on the right with the blade facing left—just like Grubhub’s new logo, and just as author and socialite Emily Post recommends for proper etiquette.

Home Chef sent Grubhub a cease and desist letter in September. The two companies unsuccessfully attempted to resolve their dispute before it went to court, according to the filing.

Grubhub plans to object to the judge’s suggestion and appeal, if necessary.

"We are disappointed by the magistrate judge's recommendations on the preliminary injunction,” the company said in a statement. “We will submit our objections to the district court judge, who will review the recommendations, and proceed accordingly."

Home Chef was founded in 2013 in Chicago and is owned by grocery giant Kroger. The lawsuit does not question whether Home Chef has rights to its logo, but instead questions whether Grubhub is infringing on those rights. Home Chef has used its logo design since 2014, and owns federal registrations with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office for the mark, according to the court documents.

The company has argued that since Grubhub rolled out its new branding last year, it has faced confusion from customers and suppliers.

Home Chef representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Grubhub v. HomeChef by AnnRWeiler on Scribd

Ally Marotti

Ally Marotti covers consumer products, food, restaurants, retail, media and advertising for Crain's Chicago Business.

