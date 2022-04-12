Grubhub should stop using logo that looks like Kroger trademark, judge says

Home Chef sent Grubhub a cease and desist letter in September. The two companies unsuccessfully attempted to resolve their dispute before it went to court, according to the filing.

Grubhub plans to object to the judge’s suggestion and appeal, if necessary.

"We are disappointed by the magistrate judge's recommendations on the preliminary injunction,” the company said in a statement. “We will submit our objections to the district court judge, who will review the recommendations, and proceed accordingly."

Home Chef was founded in 2013 in Chicago and is owned by grocery giant Kroger. The lawsuit does not question whether Home Chef has rights to its logo, but instead questions whether Grubhub is infringing on those rights. Home Chef has used its logo design since 2014, and owns federal registrations with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office for the mark, according to the court documents.

The company has argued that since Grubhub rolled out its new branding last year, it has faced confusion from customers and suppliers.

Home Chef representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.