Marketing News & Strategy

Hasbro’s new Baby Alive campaign positions dolls as elder care learning tools

A new ad from Ogilvy Brazil focuses on caring for aging parents
By Moyo Adeolu. Published on September 28, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Stitch Fix pumps up marketing, promotes new non-subscription model as sales surge
20210927_CapturadeTela2_full
Credit: Hasbro

Hasbro’s Baby Alive is out with a new campaign called "Ageless Care" that portrays playing with dolls as a way to learn about taking care of older people, including aging parents.

The spot, which debuted in Brazil, is a continuation of the toy brand's 2019 “We All Can Take Care” campaign. The new ad features intimate looks at children caring for their parents and gives viewers a flashback to the adults as children taking care of their 1990s-era Baby Alive dolls.

The ad, which comes from Ogilvy Brazil, aims to break gender norms while pushing empathy and affection to the forefront. The evolution of how children grow to have nurturing skills is put on full display with caring gestures like feeding an elder, combing hair and cuddling with a parent. Modernista is the production company on the ad.

Mathias Almeida, creative director at Ogilvy Brazil, stated in an email interview that playing with dolls can teach a child about essential human values and therefore how to become a better person, which naturally occurs when we are stimulated to care about others from childhood. “Everyone can learn about the importance [that] ‘taking care’ has in our lives since the early stages of childhood. We can see feelings such as empathy and respect for elders as universal values that are cultivated in many cultures. Just like the culture of playing with dolls,” said Almeida.

More from Ad Age
Supply chain issues threaten ad spending comeback this holiday season
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Hasbro markets Fortnite dolls, and Hummer cozies up to designers: Trending
E.J. Schultz
Hasbro consolidates global media account with MediaCom
Lindsay Rittenhouse

“With kindness and love, their adult kids mimic the affection that they have learned with their dolls in childhood, reinforcing Baby Alive’s positioning: ‘when a child learns to care, it lasts forever,’” added Teco Cipriano and Mathias Almeida, creative directors of Ogilvy Brazil. The pandemic heightened awareness about elder care, which led Ogilvy Brazil to come up with the message.

It is unclear if the ad will run in other countries, but Ogilvy did not rule it out.

The Hasbro team says they have yet to measure Baby Alive sales since the Sept. 22 launch of the campaign. “What we know is that the previous campaign, ‘We All Can Take Care,’ was a success. In this year’s campaign we took a step forward reinforcing the importance of the care in every stage of life,” said Félix Del Valle, chief creative officer at Ogilvy Brazil.

In this article:

Moyo Adeolu

Moyo Adeolu is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She enjoys covering stories that range from the influence of pop culture, music, and tech as well as fashion-retail marketing. She has years of experience as a broadcast media professional and enjoys traveling and living an active lifestyle.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Stitch Fix pumps up marketing, promotes new non-subscription model as sales surge

Stitch Fix pumps up marketing, promotes new non-subscription model as sales surge
Macy’s fights to block Amazon from advertising on a Herald Square billboard

Macy’s fights to block Amazon from advertising on a Herald Square billboard
Portillo's reveals big expansion plans as it prepares to go public

Portillo's reveals big expansion plans as it prepares to go public
See how Ford announced its new $7 billion electric vehicle plants

See how Ford announced its new $7 billion electric vehicle plants
Toyota rethinking Toyotathon, Lexus December to Remember

Toyota rethinking Toyotathon, Lexus December to Remember
Ford hires global brand merchandising director to boost offerings like NFTs

Ford hires global brand merchandising director to boost offerings like NFTs
U.S. ad spending is on a tear and will keep growing in 2022: Magna forecast

U.S. ad spending is on a tear and will keep growing in 2022: Magna forecast
Best Buy's new campaign touts small tech victories

Best Buy's new campaign touts small tech victories