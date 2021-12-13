Marketing News & Strategy

Hershey promotes Ryan Riess to top marketer

The former Reese's brand leader succeeds Jill Baskin, who is retiring
By Jon Springer. Published on December 13, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
How WMX is reshaping the future of music culture and advertising
Credit: Bloomberg

Ryan Riess, who created the first in-house agency for The Hershey Co., has been promoted to a new role as VP of brand strategy and creative development, the top marketing role at the sweets giant.

Riess is succeeding Jill Baskin, who is retiring after four years at Hershey.

See Ad Age's 2021 Marketers of the Year here.

In his new role, Riess will oversee creative for Hershey’s advertised brands, which include Reese’s, Hershey Kisses, Twizzlers and Jolly Rancher, among others. He will also lead packaging, social media and public relations through C-Sweet Studio, the internal agency he developed for the company. His most recent role at Hershey was as senior director, C-Sweet and creative development.

More Hersey stories from Ad Age
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Greenies, Hershey’s, Oculus and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
LeBron James’ bald spot inspires a Reese's ad
Parker Herren

See Ad Age's 2021 Marketers of the Year here.

C-Sweet has developed strategic creative services across the organization, including most recently taking over creative development and oversight of full-scale national promotions. The group also develops shopper marketing programs.

Prior to founding C-Sweet, Riess had a 10-year career in brand marketing that included stewarding Reese’s, Hershey’s largest and most profitable brand. During his tenure on the Reese’s brand, Riess’ leadership led to more than $150 million of growth for the brand in less than 24 months, according to the company.

When Hersheys met criticism that its Reese’s Christmas tree-shaped candies didn’t resemble “real” trees, the brand developed a clever response with the #AllTreesAreBeautiful campaign, which included a message about equity.

“Ryan and the Reese’s team took the brand to new heights through an innovative and agile marketing model that harnessed the over-the-top love from Reese’s avid fan base while developing Reese’s personality and tone for future campaigns,” the company said in a release.

Baskin had served at Hershey since September of 2017. She formerly held brand marketing roles at Modelez and Kraft Foods.

In this article:

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

LGBTQ+ casting in ads is on the rise

LGBTQ+ casting in ads is on the rise
Applebees debuts 'Meta Mondays' NFT marketing campaign

Applebees debuts 'Meta Mondays' NFT marketing campaign
Introducing Ad Age’s 2021 Marketers of the Year

Introducing Ad Age’s 2021 Marketers of the Year
Peloton responds to 'Sex and the City' plot twist with its own ad

Peloton responds to 'Sex and the City' plot twist with its own ad
FedEx gives business update amid holiday shipping rush, NFL begins Saturday play: The Week Ahead

FedEx gives business update amid holiday shipping rush, NFL begins Saturday play: The Week Ahead

What Peloton can learn from Crockpot’s ‘This Is Us’ crisis

What Peloton can learn from Crockpot’s ‘This Is Us’ crisis
Anheuser-Busch discontinues Travis Scott's Cacti hard seltzer

Anheuser-Busch discontinues Travis Scott's Cacti hard seltzer
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week