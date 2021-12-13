Hershey promotes Ryan Riess to top marketer

Ryan Riess, who created the first in-house agency for The Hershey Co., has been promoted to a new role as VP of brand strategy and creative development, the top marketing role at the sweets giant.

Riess is succeeding Jill Baskin, who is retiring after four years at Hershey.

In his new role, Riess will oversee creative for Hershey’s advertised brands, which include Reese’s, Hershey Kisses, Twizzlers and Jolly Rancher, among others. He will also lead packaging, social media and public relations through C-Sweet Studio, the internal agency he developed for the company. His most recent role at Hershey was as senior director, C-Sweet and creative development.