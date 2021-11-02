Marketing News & Strategy

Hertz says it's receiving Tesla cars despite Elon Musk denial

The rental car company has not addressed a market-moving tweet from the billionaire.
Published on November 02, 2021.
20211102_hertz_exterior_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Hertz

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said it’s already receiving cars under its plan to add 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles (EV) through 2022, without responding directly to a market-moving tweet from billionaire Elon Musk that said there’s been no signed contract between the companies yet. 

The rental car company unveiled its EV initiative last week, a deal with potential to change the industry and speed consumers’ adoption of EVs. Shares of Tesla Inc. fell in early trading Tuesday after Musk, its CEO, tweeted there was no contract yet and reiterated that Hertz wouldn’t get any special pricing.

“As we announced last week, Hertz has made an initial order of 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles and is investing in new EV charging infrastructure across the company’s global operations,” Hertz said in an emailed statement Tuesday. “Deliveries of the Teslas already have started. We are seeing very strong early demand for Teslas in our rental fleet, which reflects market demand for Tesla vehicles."

Hertz, which trades over the counter ahead of a re-listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, climbed 38% through Monday since Bloomberg News first reported the Tesla-rental plan on Oct. 25. The plan has pushed up the Estero, Florida-based rental company’s market valuation to about $16.1 billion — just four months out of bankruptcy.

In his Monday night tweet, Musk said that because Tesla has demand for more vehicles than it can produce, the deal with Hertz “has zero effect on our economics.” Tesla shares slumped as much as 6.9% before the start of regular trading Tuesday, after soaring 56% during the past month to give the EV-maker a market valuation above $1 trillion.

—Bloomberg News

