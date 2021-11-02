Hertz says it's receiving Tesla cars despite Elon Musk denial

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said it’s already receiving cars under its plan to add 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles (EV) through 2022, without responding directly to a market-moving tweet from billionaire Elon Musk that said there’s been no signed contract between the companies yet.

The rental car company unveiled its EV initiative last week, a deal with potential to change the industry and speed consumers’ adoption of EVs. Shares of Tesla Inc. fell in early trading Tuesday after Musk, its CEO, tweeted there was no contract yet and reiterated that Hertz wouldn’t get any special pricing.

“As we announced last week, Hertz has made an initial order of 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles and is investing in new EV charging infrastructure across the company’s global operations,” Hertz said in an emailed statement Tuesday. “Deliveries of the Teslas already have started. We are seeing very strong early demand for Teslas in our rental fleet, which reflects market demand for Tesla vehicles."