The hidden crisis: How misalignment is sabotaging your organization

What if I told you that 99% of marketing organizations have a problem? What would you guess that problem is: ad-free social media, an end to tracking cookies, some unforeseen outcome of generative AI?

None of the above. This crisis is older, more prevalent, and more destructive. I’m talking about marketing misalignment. When a whole organization is lacking alignment, everyone works in a silo. Executives don’t have enough information to make decisions, creators don’t know why they are being given assignments, and managers can’t coordinate all the moving parts. It’s chaos.

Over the last year, I have personally talked to approximately 50 marketing leaders at enterprise brands about this challenge. Further, Forrester Research reports that only 1% of marketing leaders have sufficient organizational alignment, yet 89% say that alignment is critical to succeed.

What happens without alignment? A lot of things, none of them positive. Here’s my summary of how I see the damage of misalignment for executives, managers and creators:

Without alignment, marketing leaders are unable to clearly see how the in-market tactics impact their big-picture strategic goals. This can make understanding the marketing motion (and making decisions about it) impossible. Basically these leaders know their marketing team is doing something; they just don’t know what it is or if it’s working.

Also, when an organization is misaligned, managers have to work much harder to avoid stepping on the toes of other teams. In addition, misalignment also means these managers spend too much of their time answering pressing questions to satisfy executives.

Lastly, a lack of marketing alignment for creators means they are stuck working in silos. Without being able to see what’s going on across the organization, they miss out on potential creative overlap with other teams. In addition, not having any context into the big-picture business objectives weakens their output, since they don’t know the all-important goals.

Now, perhaps you’re imaging the challenges of misalignment, or maybe you’re thinking about something you see in your organization. And it makes you wonder … why hasn’t anyone solved this yet?

Because it’s hard. After all, according to Forrester’s research, 89% of marketing leaders say they need alignment, but only a fraction of them have it. The desire is clearly there, but the solution isn’t yet. Truly solving for alignment requires dedicated software that will be implemented by all levels and disciplines within the organization. That’s a lot easier said than done.

These are the core challenges that I have seen first-hand:

1. Marketing orgs are busy doing work that moves the needle. This can make it hard to work on how they work and invest in better processes.

2. Marketing must support short and long term ideas, operating at a high-speed, reactionary pace. Simultaneously, the marketing org also rolls out multifaceted, long-term strategies. Any modern platform that is going to serve a marketing organization must keep the big-picture plans from gathering dust – while ensuring short time tactics can be handled too.

3. A variety of needs must deliver value to everyone in the organization, but the system doesn’t work unless all parties do their work in one central platform. That means the platform must offer multifaceted and tailored value for all.

4. Non-integrated point systems, many of which are fantastic for performing a small component of their marketing workflow, can cause resistance to even trying a single-source-of-truth system.

5. A prevalence of generic project-management tools are often tried to bring clarity to work, but these don’t provide any insight into the creative experience of that work. Ultimately, that leaves marketers at every level unsatisfied.

Seeking a new source of truth

I’ve just highlighted many of the challenges inherent in creating a marketing source of truth to solve alignment once and for all. However, the reason that I wrote all of this is to give you the full context: Opal solves the marketing alignment that 99% of organizations experience by giving everyone in the organization a central space to come together.

Marketing executives have the ability to see how their big-picture strategies connect to the marketing their teams are executing. Managers get the ability to direct the team’s workflow and the marketing strategy in one platform. And creators are empowered to envision their work the way their audience will see it while they are building it, while enjoying convenient AI tools and automating annoying busywork.

However, I've always believed that since Opal is a visual platform, it's better to show you than to tell you about it, so … here’s our 2024 Discover Opal video.

