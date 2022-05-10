Hollywood urged to recognize disabled people in new campaign

The campaign has drawn $1 million in donated media from companies such as JCDecaux, Simon Property Group and Tiffany & Co. Richie Siegel, co-founder of Inevitable Foundation, said the team sent cold emails to companies just to see how far they could get, and that “it was telling that a lot of media owners got on board and we did reach out to a lot of media-buying agencies and they were a little bit less enthusiastic.”

Siegel added that the campaign isn’t just a call to action for Hollywood, but should be taken as a message to all industries. “On the advertising side, the reason we had to put this all-disabled creative team together ourselves, which took months to do, was because we couldn't find it,” he said. “There's so much opportunity to really bring disabled people into power and to the forefront because they're such creative thinkers and innovators. They've been really left no choice but to make the world work for them in a way that wasn't designed for them whatsoever in a lot of ways. In the future, we'd love to see more disabled people in power, seeking out these initiatives and creating agencies and so forth. We had to basically build our own agency that we were the client for and I think there's a lot of opportunities there.”

The campaign’s website offers resources for employers and creatives on how to be inclusive of disabled communities. The Inevitable Foundation has also posted research and tools on the costs involved in accommodating accessible spaces, which was recently published in The Hollywood Reporter.