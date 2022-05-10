Hollywood urged to recognize disabled people in new campaign

As Hollywood grapples with putting people on screen that reflect the diversity of audiences, it appears to have made a major oversight. The largest minority group in America is the disabled community, but only 1% of talent in the film and TV industries is, according to research from the Inevitable Foundation. That’s why the non-profit, whose mission is to close the disability representation gap, has posted OOH ads across major cities to call out the discrepancy.
Addressed to Hollywood and the entertainment industry, the letter-like ads feature variations of the phrase, “There is no diversity, equity and inclusion without disability,” on colorful gradient backgrounds. They appear on billboards and electronic posters in major industry cities, including The Grove in Los Angeles and New York’s Times Square, as well as in entertainment trades like The Hollywood Reporter and Variety. Plus, the campaign features audio versions to optimize its accessibility.