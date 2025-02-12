How ‘a better way’ of innovation is reinventing the marketing experience

If you’re a marketer, you’re probably feeling overwhelmed. According to LinkedIn’s Fall 2024 Global Marketing Jobs Outlook, almost three-quarters (72%) of marketers say they feel overwhelmed by how quickly their job is changing, and more than half (53%) worry about being left behind in their career. And no wonder. The complexity of today’s marketing landscape—with its countless platforms, channels and partners—makes it hard to know what works. But with over five decades of innovation at its core, Quad believes it has the answers so many marketers are looking for. Long known as one of the foremost commercial printers in the country, the company has evolved to meet the demands of modern marketing, offering solutions that help marketers succeed in even the toughest areas. Ad Age Studio 30 Editor John Dioso recently visited Quad’s Marketing Experience Innovation Center in West Allis, Wisconsin, to chat with senior leaders from Quad about how the company’s history of innovation can help marketers meet the challenges of the present and into the future. (See video above.) A legacy of reinvention Quad’s story begins in 1971, when founder Harry Quadracci set out to revolutionize the printing industry. His vision was rooted in continuous improvement and the belief that “there is always a better way.” That philosophy remains central to Quad today. “A lot of what my father had set up with the culture of the company was one based in innovation,” Joel Quadracci, Quad’s CEO, explained. “There is no ‘Quad way.’ The Quad way is to say there is no right way—there’s always a better way.” From its early days in print to its current role as a fully integrated marketing services company, Quad’s evolution has been guided by this ethos of reinvention. At the heart of its approach is the Marketing Experience (MX) suite, which integrates data, creative and production services to deliver seamless, impactful campaigns. “The way I think about marketing experience is solving complexity for clients,” said Joshua Lowcock, Quad’s president of media. “We take the pain away from having to juggle multiple channels and silos.” By unifying services under the MX umbrella, Quad ensures that marketers can focus on strategy rather than logistics. Located within a 900,000-square-foot megaplant, Quad’s Marketing Experience Innovation Center is a showcase of the company’s cutting-edge capabilities, offering clients a glimpse into the future of marketing. Designed to bridge the gap between strategy and execution, the center provides an interactive space where clients can explore Quad’s full suite of marketing solutions. From biometric measurement tools to immersive 3D visualization technology, the center demonstrates how Quad is revolutionizing the way brands connect with their audiences. Pioneering AI-powered solutions In September, Quad announced a partnership with Google Cloud to develop AI-powered marketing solutions that enable marketers to streamline processes and deliver more personalized, data-driven campaigns. “AI simplifies the marketing process by bringing together different channels, metrics, and audiences into a unified strategy with less effort upfront,” said George Forge, senior VP of client technology and product development at Quad. These tools are not just about automation but also about empowering marketers to make smarter, faster decisions, he added. Bridging digital and physical worlds Quad’s innovations extend beyond digital marketing into the physical realm. One standout example is In-Store Connect, a solution that brings digital capabilities into brick-and-mortar retail environments. This platform uses digital screens to create new advertising opportunities and enhance the shopping experience. “Our ability to have these digital screens in retail facilities has really been beneficial,” said Kelly Burt, VP of business development at Quad. “It gives brands an advertising platform to drive awareness and inspire impulse buys.” By integrating digital and physical touchpoints, Quad helps marketers maximize their reach and impact. A commitment to client-centric flexibility What sets the company apart, said Josh Golden, Quad’s chief marketing officer, is its flexibility and its ability to tailor its services to meet each client’s unique needs. “We’re obsessively focused on making the marketer’s job as easy and as frictionless as possible,” Golden said. This flexibility extends to Quad’s proprietary data stack, which provides actionable insights tailored to specific audiences. “Our data backbone is built on understanding key consumer behaviors,” said Lowcock. “It’s about making data effective and democratizing access to it.” Leading the future of marketing Quad’s commitment to innovation positions it as a leader in the ever-changing marketing landscape. Whether through AI-driven insights, advanced production techniques or integrated marketing solutions, Quad is helping its clients navigate complexity and achieve their goals. “As technology changes and new forms of content emerge, it’s vital to remember that there’s always a better way,” said Quadracci. “That’s what drives us every day.” About Quad Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. The company tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to each clients’ objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed-to-market, strengthening marketing effectiveness and delivering value on client investments. Quad employs more than 12,000 people in 14 countries and serves approximately 2,500 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service media agency, Rise, and creative agency, Betty. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions. For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation and values-driven culture, visit quad.com.