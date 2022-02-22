Marketing News & Strategy

How brands celebrated ‘Twosday’

Customers hit by an onslaught of twos as brands offer deals and cut prices, to the tune of the two.
By Jade Yan. Published on February 22, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
How Kraft Heinz is using its 'Kraft-O-Matic' software to boost innovation
20220222_grubhubTwosday_3x2
Credit: Grubhub via Twitter

The numerical oddity of today’s date—2/22/22, falling on a Tuesday—proved to be a marketing opportunity for several brands. Because if marketers have proven anything, it’s that they won’t let a fake holiday go to waste.

The day, known as “Twosday,” is one big “ubiquitous” palindrome, according to CNN (and palindrome expert and University of Portland professor Dr. Aziz Inan, who must have spent all day on the phone with reporters).

Below, a look at how some brands seized the moment, either with special deals or just by tweeting.

Macy’s 

The department store has Twosday deals that end at the end of Feb. 22, involving two for $22 combos and some sterling silver diamond earrings that cost … $22.22.

The Container Store

The storage company is offering 22% off orders for Feb. 22; customers have to be rewards members if they buy in-store, but the deal applies to all customers online. 

More from Ad Age
Macy's closing 45 more stores this year, including high-profile Chicago location
Danny Ecker
'Are we great yet?' asks Dollar Shave Club founder in very unfunny political ad
Jack Neff
Grubhub wants to tell you how you’re feeling about food
Jade Yan

Dollar Shave

Maybe the most unique announcement was Dollar Shave’s newest product–a riff on “number two” called the Brown Noise Machine.

The product is a machine “that makes noise to mask the sound of your 💩,,” according to a press release. Customers are able to sign up for the waitlist on Feb. 22, as the product won’t be available for shipping until later in 2022.

The company, which started out delivering razor blades, also has a 22% off deal on wipes that is only for Feb. 22.

Food deals

Plenty of food brands jumped in. 

Burger King is offering rewards members a 22% discount when they make a purchase of $2. Stan’s Donuts has $2 donuts today and $22 for a dozen; in store, you can’t call in. And Krispy Kreme is tacking on an extra glazed dozen for $2, when you buy a dozen other donuts. (That’s a lot of donuts.) 

Restaurant chain Abuelo’s is taking advantage of both National Margarita day (also today) and Twosday and offering two dollars off its signature margarita, with two dollars donated to nonprofit No Kid Hungry. 

Food delivery brand Grubhub is giving customers the code 22222 to get 22% off an order.

United 

United is holding an award sale. MileagePlus members can book any of the airline’s daily 22 flights on Tuesday to London for 22,000 miles, one-way, not including taxes and fees. The sale, which started at 8 a.m. central time on Feb. 22, works for trips from March 1 to Nov. 15.

Other brands chose to throw out tweets, including Oreo, Lego and Miller Lite.

 

In this article:

Jade Yan

Jade Yan is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She has worked for the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times, along with The South Side Weekly, City Bureau and The Peoria Journal-Star.

 

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How Kraft Heinz is using its 'Kraft-O-Matic' software to boost innovation

How Kraft Heinz is using its 'Kraft-O-Matic' software to boost innovation

Peloton tries to bounce back with new marketing push

Peloton tries to bounce back with new marketing push
Macy's optimistic outlook shows strong demand

Macy's optimistic outlook shows strong demand
OpenSea probes NFT phishing attack, co-founder says

OpenSea probes NFT phishing attack, co-founder says
The Container Store’s new logo—why the brand is updating for the first time

The Container Store’s new logo—why the brand is updating for the first time
NAACP Image Awards airs on BET and consumer packaged goods marketers speak at CAGNY: The Week Ahead

NAACP Image Awards airs on BET and consumer packaged goods marketers speak at CAGNY: The Week Ahead
See LeBron James in electric Hummer ad—with a bunch of crabs

See LeBron James in electric Hummer ad—with a bunch of crabs
7 Olympic athletes brands should watch after the Beijing Games

7 Olympic athletes brands should watch after the Beijing Games