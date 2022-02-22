How brands celebrated ‘Twosday’

The numerical oddity of today’s date—2/22/22, falling on a Tuesday—proved to be a marketing opportunity for several brands. Because if marketers have proven anything, it’s that they won’t let a fake holiday go to waste.

The day, known as “Twosday,” is one big “ubiquitous” palindrome, according to CNN (and palindrome expert and University of Portland professor Dr. Aziz Inan, who must have spent all day on the phone with reporters).

Below, a look at how some brands seized the moment, either with special deals or just by tweeting.

Macy’s

The department store has Twosday deals that end at the end of Feb. 22, involving two for $22 combos and some sterling silver diamond earrings that cost … $22.22.

The Container Store

The storage company is offering 22% off orders for Feb. 22; customers have to be rewards members if they buy in-store, but the deal applies to all customers online.