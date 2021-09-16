How fashion retailer Express is using marketing to plug mentorship

Fashion retailer Express has tapped TV personality Cheslie Kryst to push its new commitment to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Kryst, a correspondent for “Extra” and a former Miss USA, appears in a new campaign in which she encourages young people to “dare to dream big,” while plugging the mentoring offered by Big Brothers Big Sisters. As part of the effort, Express has pledged support to the nonprofit organization’s Big Futures initiative via $1 million and 100,000 associate and executive volunteer hours.

The yearlong partnership is expected to provide opportunities such as mock interviews and in-store styling events hosted by Express corporate and in-store employees on a volunteer basis.

Kryst has served as a national board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters since 2019. Prior to winning Miss USA in 2019 she served as a local board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolina. “These nonprofits are in our communities everywhere,” Kryst says. “When it comes to companies and organizations that put themselves in our communities by setting up shops and having inspired products, I think it’s also important to give back to those communities and I'm proud that Express has seen that need and decided to fill it.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, which was founded in 1904, is the largest youth mentoring organization in the nation. With over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across the U.S., the organization works to match adult volunteers to children ages 5 to young adulthood.

The in-house ad campaign aims to inspire self-expression and empower young people to reach their full potential. The campaign will appear across owned and paid channels, including email, social media, express.com and the retailer’s mobile app. The 30-second spot features Kryst alongside two brothers and two sisters, serving as representation of the relationships built within the organization.