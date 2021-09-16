Marketing News & Strategy

How fashion retailer Express is using marketing to plug mentorship

The brand partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters with help from former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst
By Moyo Adeolu. Published on September 16, 2021.
Credit: Express

Fashion retailer Express has tapped TV personality Cheslie Kryst to push its new commitment to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Kryst, a correspondent for “Extra” and a former Miss USA, appears in a new campaign in which she encourages young people to “dare to dream big,” while plugging the mentoring offered by Big Brothers Big Sisters. As part of the effort, Express has pledged support to the nonprofit organization’s Big Futures initiative via $1 million and 100,000 associate and executive volunteer hours. 

The yearlong partnership is expected to provide opportunities such as mock interviews and in-store styling events hosted by Express corporate and in-store employees on a volunteer basis.

Kryst has served as a national board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters since 2019. Prior to winning Miss USA in 2019 she served as a local board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolina. “These nonprofits are in our communities everywhere,” Kryst says. “When it comes to companies and organizations that put themselves in our communities by setting up shops and having inspired products, I think it’s also important to give back to those communities and I'm proud that Express has seen that need and decided to fill it.” 

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, which was founded in 1904, is the largest youth mentoring organization in the nation. With over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across the U.S., the organization works to match adult volunteers to children ages 5 to young adulthood. 

The in-house ad campaign aims to inspire self-expression and empower young people to reach their full potential. The campaign will appear across owned and paid channels, including email, social media, express.com and the retailer’s mobile app. The 30-second spot features Kryst alongside two brothers and two sisters, serving as representation of the relationships built within the organization. 

Kryst says there is a give-and-take aspect to the non-profit that allows mentors to benefit from the relationships just as much as the mentees do. “Every mentee I have had has taught me something, giving me a new perspective or new appreciation and gratitude for things I have in my life or I’ve overlooked,” says Kryst. 

The Express donation is part of the retailer’s Dream Big Project powered by GoFundMe, which launched last year and has raised over $850,000 for organizations such as NAACP. The Big Brothers Big Sisters partnership will kick off with a $300,000 donation to the Big Futures initiative, which focuses on helping young adults to achieve their goals. The retailer plans to crowdsource an additional $500,000 over the next year through in-store and online donations. The mentoring non-profit will also receive $200,000 worth of Express gift cards to distribute to mentees.

“The Dream Big Project is one of the ways we fulfill our brand purpose to create confidence and inspire self-expression, and this partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters is based on our belief that mentorship can set young people on a trajectory to accomplish great things,” stated Sara Tervo, Express’ chief marketing officer.

Kryst is expected to appear on the “The Kelly Clarkson Show” today alongside Big Sister Casey and Little Sister Jayla to share their personal stories. On Friday and Saturday, Express will host a series of digital and in-store events. The brand will go live across social platforms such as Instagram and TikTok while hosting in-store market activations in select markets. Express will also match up to $50,000 in-store customer donations to the Dream Big Project this weekend. 

