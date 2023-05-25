Brand Marketing

How Larroudé filled a gap in the shoe market—and got on the feet of celebrities

Larroudé has sold more than 100,000 pairs of shoes in its first two years. (Larroudé)
Phoebe Bain
May 25, 2023 09:30 AM

