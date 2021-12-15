Marketing News & Strategy

How the pandemic reshaped consumers’ relationship with food

Attention has shifted from chicken sandwich wars to prices and health, a new survey reveals
By Jon Springer. Published on December 15, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Lowe’s expects home improvement rush to slow next year
20211227_FoodNews_iStock_3x2.jpg
Credit: iStock

Messages and news about food are now more likely to elicit a behavioral response from consumers, according to a forthcoming study from Hunter, a consumer marketing and communications firm.

Consumers are now devoting considerably more attention to food than they had prior to the pandemic, according to the Stagwell agency's 2021 News Study, shared exclusively with Ad Age. Hunter found that more people consider themselves “foodies” who are deeply affected by headlines and food's impact on society. The changing perceptions could be meaningful for brands in the food space, given consumers’ increased propensity to adjust their consumption habits based on what they read.

See all of Ad Age’s 2021 Marketers of the Year here

For many consumer groups, food also gained personal relevance compared to news on other topics. This is most evident among baby boomers, with 72% saying they recognize the importance of news about food, up from 69% before the pandemic in 2019. Hispanic consumers showed an even greater increase, growing from 52% in 2019 to 71% today, the study found.

The pandemic's stay-at-home mandates reintroduced millions of consumers to home-meal consumption, home cooking, their neighborhood grocery stores and focused a spotlight on consumer health. These changes are proving to be resilient even as COVID restrictions have eased, Hunter researchers said.

Food safety, and its relationship to health and wellness, is considered the most important topic to consumers who participated in the study. This represents a sharp contrast from 2019, when the top story in the industry was the fast-food chicken sandwich wars. Restaurant mask mandates, food price inflation and the Tyson chicken recall also surpassed chicken sandwich news in this year's findings.

See Ad Age’s 2021 Year in Review here.

Food inflation news was the most influential story of the year, with 22% of consumers saying they would change their behavior because of it. Restaurant mask mandates (20%) and the chicken recall (14%) followed.

More from Ad Age
Chicken sandwich wars—the spiciest marketing of 2021
Jessica Wohl
How marketers should adapt to rising inflation
Jack Neff

Readers are still interested in lighter news about the food industry. The popularity of air fryers in home kitchens ranked as the fifth most-important development among those polled, changing the behaviors of nearly 1 in every 10 readers. And one of the most attention-getting stories this year was Lady Gaga’s partnership with Oreo cookies. Celebrity-endorsed fast-food orders also ranked among the year’s most impactful food developments, consumers said.

Millennials, according to Hunter's findings, are the most likely consumer cohort to change their shopping and eating habits based on the news flow.

That food consumers increasingly see themselves as “foodies” “is one of the most fascinating findings in this year’s study,” Heddy DeMaria, chief insights and strategy officer at Hunter, said in a press release.

“Based on last year’s reports, we were expecting to find consumers continuing to increase the amount they cook, as well as improving their enjoyment and confidence with cooking, but this year’s study also uncovered a more lasting impact from the pandemic—it is reshaping consumers’ priorities with regards to food. A greater portion of Americans consider food quality and discovery the most important factors defining their relationship with food and many are less concerned with convenience. These are fundamental changes we expect to continue long after the pandemic ends.”  

The survey polled 1,002 U.S. consumers between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21. It was Hunter's first published food news survey since 2019; last year, the company eschewed its annual report in favor of separate studies assessing the effects of the pandemic on consumers.

In this article:

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Lowe’s expects home improvement rush to slow next year

Lowe’s expects home improvement rush to slow next year
Target increases Black community investment with Revolt TV pitch show

Target increases Black community investment with Revolt TV pitch show
Cream cheese crisis becomes an opportunity for Kraft’s Philadelphia brand

Cream cheese crisis becomes an opportunity for Kraft’s Philadelphia brand
20211210_baseballWorkStoppage_3x2

What the MLB lockout means for advertisers

LGBTQ+ casting in ads is on the rise

LGBTQ+ casting in ads is on the rise
Applebees debuts 'Meta Mondays' NFT marketing campaign

Applebees debuts 'Meta Mondays' NFT marketing campaign
Hershey promotes Ryan Riess to top marketer

Hershey promotes Ryan Riess to top marketer
Introducing Ad Age’s 2021 Marketers of the Year

Introducing Ad Age’s 2021 Marketers of the Year