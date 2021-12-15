How the pandemic reshaped consumers’ relationship with food

Messages and news about food are now more likely to elicit a behavioral response from consumers, according to a forthcoming study from Hunter, a consumer marketing and communications firm.
Consumers are now devoting considerably more attention to food than they had prior to the pandemic, according to the Stagwell agency's 2021 News Study, shared exclusively with Ad Age. Hunter found that more people consider themselves “foodies” who are deeply affected by headlines and food's impact on society. The changing perceptions could be meaningful for brands in the food space, given consumers’ increased propensity to adjust their consumption habits based on what they read.