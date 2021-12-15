How the pandemic reshaped consumers’ relationship with food

For many consumer groups, food also gained personal relevance compared to news on other topics. This is most evident among baby boomers, with 72% saying they recognize the importance of news about food, up from 69% before the pandemic in 2019. Hispanic consumers showed an even greater increase, growing from 52% in 2019 to 71% today, the study found.

The pandemic's stay-at-home mandates reintroduced millions of consumers to home-meal consumption, home cooking, their neighborhood grocery stores and focused a spotlight on consumer health. These changes are proving to be resilient even as COVID restrictions have eased, Hunter researchers said.

Food safety, and its relationship to health and wellness, is considered the most important topic to consumers who participated in the study. This represents a sharp contrast from 2019, when the top story in the industry was the fast-food chicken sandwich wars. Restaurant mask mandates, food price inflation and the Tyson chicken recall also surpassed chicken sandwich news in this year's findings.

Food inflation news was the most influential story of the year, with 22% of consumers saying they would change their behavior because of it. Restaurant mask mandates (20%) and the chicken recall (14%) followed.