How P&G’s Native is driving growth 7 years after being acquired—and what’s next

Six years later, Native is delivering big for P&G. It more than doubled sales in 2023 and accounted for almost all the company’s sales growth in measured U.S. retail channels, according to Evercore ISI’s Circana data. Native’s U.S. sales are now ahead of such venerable P&G brands as Pantene and Tampax.

Schmidt’s Naturals, meanwhile, has grown relatively slowly. Unilever last year divested Dollar Shave Club after years of disappointing results. And Peltz, having been on the board during a broader P&G turnaround, now has turned his attention to Unilever, whose board he joined last year.

Buying emerging DTC brands is no sure thing for big packaged goods companies. But while Native is only part of P&G’s turnaround, it’s a part it’s looking to repeat, including with the acquisition of Miele Organics last year. Native has been an acquisition success story for a company that had more mixed results acquiring such big brands as Gillette, Duracell, Clairol and Wella in recent decades—all but Gillette has since been divested.

Below, a closer look at Native’s origin story and the marketing approach that has fueled its growth.

Also read: DTC marketing news to know

How it started

Moiz Ali got the idea for Native in 2014 when he read the back of a can of Unilever’s Axe and had no idea what the ingredients were, according to a LinkedIn post by Codie Sanchez, co-founder of the firm Unconventional Acquisitions.

But he knew natural products were hot, so he made inquiries on Etsy to find makers of natural deodorants and got one to agree to let him put the Native label on their products. Through trial, error and fine tuning products in successive batches to improve online customer reviews, he got to a 4.7-star rating and 50% repeat sales rate by January 2016, growing to $1 million in sales by November 2016. By the following year, Native sales were in the $25 million to $35 million range, and Ali sold the company to P&G for $100 million.