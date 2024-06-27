How rookie CMOs should approach the job, according to veteran marketers

What should you tackle first?

Many marketers agree that the first 100 days on the job are critical. But that time should primarily be used for learning. Marisa Thalberg, CMO of SeaWorld parent United Parks & Resorts who also co-hosts the “Brand New” podcast, said one’s main goal should be “ingesting and synthesizing” during the first three months on the job.

Indeed, there is no other time when a marketer will have such fresh and judgment-free perspective as when they enter a new role. She advised going through a SWOT—strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats—analysis, “as cliché as that is,” she added. “You’re starting to form your own hypotheses and your ideas and your questions—it’s not like you’re not contributing, but it’s really about talking to people and learning,” said Thalberg, a veteran marketer who worked as CMO at Lowe’s and Taco Bell before joining United Parks a year ago.

Sharon Otterman, who joined Macy’s as CMO in December after holding the same job at Caesars Entertainment, said new marketers should make two new friends when they start—the chief financial officer and the customer.

“The CFO-CMO partnership is critical for success,” she said, noting that new campaigns are just one piece of the job. CMOs need to understand the business as well as key challenges from a financial perspective.

A CMO should also be focused on their customer.

“I always say, the right answer will come when you are passionately understanding and listening to your consumer,” said Drieke Leenknegt, who has been CMO of Vans since last year and previously worked as CMO at Timberland and as a global marketing VP at Nike.