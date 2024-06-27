How rookie CMOs should approach the job, according to veteran marketers

What should you put on the back burner?
Veteran marketers said that new CMOs should resist the urge to tackle everything at once. Instead, they should spend their early days dividing tasks into near-term and long-term and lay out a roadmap.
One example of what Pieretti described as an early win involved delaying work. When she started at Culligan in 2023, the company was planning to build a new global brand foundation. Pieretti asked leadership to pause that work for her team in order to make sure the timing was right.
“What I’m seeing is you guys are asking the team to run too fast and the foundation is being compromised because the briefs we are getting are not necessarily the right ones,” she said she told leadership. The decision to delay yielded better results. Now, 15 months into her tenure, Pieretti just issued an RFP for creative agencies for Culligan’s first global awareness campaign. Culligan is Pieretti's first CMO-level position; previously, she worked in senior marketing positions at a variety of brands including SharkNinja and beverage company Cervecería Regional in Venezuela.
How can you work on team building?
New marketers should get to know their team early on and understand each person’s skills and motivations, as well as their history at the brand to gain context. Otterman advised conducting so-called skip-level meetings, which are one-on-one meetings between a manager’s manager and their team members. This can help CMOs understand not only their direct reports but also those who report to the people they directly manage. Otterman said.
“I’m a huge fan of sharing a meal,” she said, noting that this has been more difficult to do after the pandemic’s focus on Zoom meetings.
At Culligan, Pieretti made a point of bringing in different subject matter experts from different regions and leadership levels for meetings when discussing the new branding efforts.
“A lot of people felt their voice was being heard and thought they were part of the decision-making, versus a new person coming in and setting new standards and not necessarily acknowledging expertise in different regions,” she said. “That made a big difference.”