Marketing News & Strategy

How rookie CMOs should approach the job, according to veteran marketers

Marketing leaders from the likes of Macy’s, SeaWorld and Vans offer advice to first-time CMOs
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on June 27, 2024.
Marketing winners and losers of the week

The percentage of first-time CMOs is on the rise.

Credit: Adobe Stock

As companies look to inject freshness into their brands, they are increasingly looking to first-time chief marketing officers to lead their branding and awareness efforts. Just 23% of Fortune 500 CMOs had prior CMO experience in 2023, a decline from 29% a year earlier, according to a study from executive recruiting firm Spencer Stuart.

Yet as new marketing leaders come on board, they’re often unsure of what to tackle first, how to build their internal teams and agency partners, and what to put on the back burner.

Ad Age talked with marketing leaders from the likes of Macy’s, SeaWorld and Vans. Some are veteran CMOs and others recently joined a company in the CMO role. Below, they offer their advice to first-timers.

What should you tackle first?

Many marketers agree that the first 100 days on the job are critical. But that time should primarily be used for learning. Marisa Thalberg, CMO of SeaWorld parent United Parks & Resorts who also co-hosts the “Brand New” podcast, said one’s main goal should be “ingesting and synthesizing” during the first three months on the job.

Indeed, there is no other time when a marketer will have such fresh and judgment-free perspective as when they enter a new role. She advised going through a SWOT—strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats—analysis, “as cliché as that is,” she added. “You’re starting to form your own hypotheses and your ideas and your questions—it’s not like you’re not contributing, but it’s really about talking to people and learning,” said Thalberg, a veteran marketer who worked as CMO at Lowe’s and Taco Bell before joining United Parks a year ago.

Sharon Otterman, who joined Macy’s as CMO in December after holding the same job at Caesars Entertainment, said new marketers should make two new friends when they start—the chief financial officer and the customer.

“The CFO-CMO partnership is critical for success,” she said, noting that new campaigns are just one piece of the job. CMOs need to understand the business as well as key challenges from a financial perspective.

A CMO should also be focused on their customer.

“I always say, the right answer will come when you are passionately understanding and listening to your consumer,” said Drieke Leenknegt, who has been CMO of Vans since last year and previously worked as CMO at Timberland and as a global marketing VP at Nike.

How do you quickly prove your value?

Though CMOs should spend a large portion of their first weeks on the job learning the business, they can also tackle some “quick wins” in order to gain trust and credibility with their peers, team and leadership. According to Patricia Pieretti, who started last year as CMO at water filtration company Culligan, setting up two or three quick wins will help show progress, which in turn helps establish credibility.

“When you’re a disruptor—and most CMOs and marketing people are—it’s all about gaining credibility and getting people on board,” she said. “Once you get people’s trust, it’s easier to drive change.”

What should you put on the back burner?

Veteran marketers said that new CMOs should resist the urge to tackle everything at once. Instead, they should spend their early days dividing tasks into near-term and long-term and lay out a roadmap.

One example of what Pieretti described as an early win involved delaying work. When she started at Culligan in 2023, the company was planning to build a new global brand foundation. Pieretti asked leadership to pause that work for her team in order to make sure the timing was right.

“What I’m seeing is you guys are asking the team to run too fast and the foundation is being compromised because the briefs we are getting are not necessarily the right ones,” she said she told leadership. The decision to delay yielded better results. Now, 15 months into her tenure, Pieretti just issued an RFP for creative agencies for Culligan’s first global awareness campaign. Culligan is Pieretti's first CMO-level position; previously, she worked in senior marketing positions at a variety of brands including SharkNinja and beverage company Cervecería Regional in Venezuela.

How can you work on team building?

New marketers should get to know their team early on and understand each person’s skills and motivations, as well as their history at the brand to gain context. Otterman advised conducting so-called skip-level meetings, which are one-on-one meetings between a manager’s manager and their team members. This can help CMOs understand not only their direct reports but also those who report to the people they directly manage. Otterman said.

“I’m a huge fan of sharing a meal,” she said, noting that this has been more difficult to do after the pandemic’s focus on Zoom meetings.

At Culligan, Pieretti made a point of bringing in different subject matter experts from different regions and leadership levels for meetings when discussing the new branding efforts.

“A lot of people felt their voice was being heard and thought they were part of the decision-making, versus a new person coming in and setting new standards and not necessarily acknowledging expertise in different regions,” she said. “That made a big difference.”

How can you get to know your agencies?

Not all brands have a big roster of agencies, but marketers should make it a priority to meet with all partners, internal and external, when they come on board. Often, agencies might be nervous about changes when a new CMO arrives, but a leader should approach this from a place of empathy, according to Thalberg.

“I try to come in with an open mind and never just with bravado, a new sheriff in town,” she said. She noted that sometimes you do need to make changes, but starting from a perspective of learning what is there already will yield the best outcome.

Some marketers advised thinking of agencies, and the agency relationship, as just an extension of your internal team.

“Agencies are made up of people and if you give them good context and manage and lead, they’ll do great,” said Otterman. “The minute it becomes a vendor relationship, then it’s not working.”

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

