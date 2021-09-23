Marketing News & Strategy

How the vehicle shortage is changing shopping behavior

Most of those sitting on the sidelines are well aware that the market is being affected by a shortage of microchips, according to new research
By David Muller. Published on September 23, 2021.
Fordart.jpg

A dealership in Austin, Texas.

Credit: DAVID PHILLIPS

More would-be vehicle buyers are exiting the market, according to research published this week by Cox Automotive and Kelley Blue Book.

Most of those sitting on the sidelines, at least temporarily, are well aware that the market — which is short on inventory and high on pricing — is being affected by a shortage of microchips.

The research defined would-be vehicle shoppers as consumers who intended to purchase within a year. It included interviews with 266 consumers in April and another 173 in August. The August survey found that 48% of consumers were choosing to postpone a purchase, up from 37% in April.

Of those consumers who said they were stepping back from the market in August, 80% said they planned to be sidelined for between three and 12 months. In April, that figure was at 60 percent.

A shortage of microchips has constrained production of new vehicles, which in turn has led to increased demand and higher prices for used ones. Consulting firm AlixPartners reported today that the chip shortage will cost the global automotive industry $210 billion this year, a greater revenue loss than previously thought.

The shortage has major implications for the ad industry, as brands pull back spending on sales events and other "buy now" marketing. “If you don’t have cars to sell, you don’t need to advertise them,” one ad agency executive told Ad Age earlier this week.

Read more here on how supply chain issues are affecting marketing across a range of industries.

In Cox's August survey, three-quarters of in-market shoppers said they would be willing to travel outside their local area to buy a vehicle. Most of those shoppers said they would be willing to drive 50 to 200 miles, but fewer than 20% said they'd go more than 200 miles. That question was not included in the April survey.

Also in the August research, 35% said they would shift from an imported brand to a domestic one, compared with 28% in the April survey; 32% said they'd switch brands in general, down slightly from 33%; and 31% said they would change which vehicle category they're shopping for, such as an SUV, crossover, minivan, compact car and so on. That compares with 19% in April.

Thirty-eight percent of shoppers in August said they would switch from a new vehicle to a used one, but only 18 percent said they'd go the opposite route. In April, 23 percent said they would go from new to used, while 16 percent said they would switch their search from used to new.

A little more than a third of shoppers in August said they would pay above the sticker price for new vehicles, compared with 42 percent in April.

More than half of shoppers in August were aware of the cause of the microchip shortage, compared with 46 percent in April. And nearly three-quarters said they were familiar with the effect it has had on the automotive market. In April, that figure was 53 percent.

"With a large portion of the in-market population now saying they plan to delay their purchase given the current market conditions, it will be interesting to see how that could impact the ongoing delicate balance of supply, demand and pricing across the industry," Vanessa Ton, senior industry intelligence manager for Kelley Blue Book, said in Wednesday's report.

David Muller is a reporter for Automotive News. Ad Age contributed to this story.

