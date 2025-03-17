Hyundai-owned Genesis hires Circana exec as new CMO

Genesis Motor America has hired Circana executive Amy Marentic as its new chief marketing officer as the Hyundai-owned brand looks to continue sales momentum and market share gains in the luxury segment. Marentic replaces Drew Slaven, who left the company in January after joining as CMO in March 2024. Marentic joins Genesis after a nearly two-year stint as president of global solutions at Circana, a consumer analytics and consulting firm. Her duties included leading a team that helped clients with media, e-commerce, analytics and software solutions, according to Circana. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Data-Driven Marketing Playbook\r\n Join us May 22 in NYC to explore how data powers marketing\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Learn more here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n She previously spent three years at Google, where she was director of global client agency solutions and was involved with the tech giant’s strategic partnerships with advertisers. While those roles gave her digital marketing experience, she also spent many years in the automotive sector, having worked at Ford Motor Co. for more than 25 years, including leading marketing for Ford’s autonomous vehicle business, as well as a stint as president of Lincoln Asia Pacific. Marentic will report to Tedros Mengiste, who in January was promoted to chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America as part of other management changes at Hyundai and Genesis. Mengiste is also a Ford alum with his nearly 14-year stint at the automaker overlapping some with Marentic’s tenure. Marentic will oversee all national and regional advertising, multicultural, experiential and digital marketing, as well as CRM and the brand’s online presence. She will also “support the brand’s current and growing network of standalone retail facilities through local marketing efforts,” according to Genesis. “Amy has a proven track record of driving transformation and growth in her experience leading marketing initiatives in automotive, mobility, and technology sectors,” Mengiste said in a statement. “As we continue on our path of rapid growth, I look forward to working with Amy to strengthen our brand’s visibility across every consumer touchpoint and welcome more customers to the Genesis family.” Slaven joined Genesis in March 2024 after two decades at Mercedes-Benz USA. “Under Drew’s leadership, the Genesis marketing team made great strides in improving brand awareness in the United States, contributing to record-breaking sales in 2024. We thank Drew for his contributions to the brand and wish him the best of success,” a Genesis spokesperson said in a statement to Ad Age. Genesis originally debuted in the U.S. in 2009 as a luxury nameplate within Hyundai’s portfolio. Genesis was later spun off into a standalone entity as Hyundai Motor Co. sought to give it its own identity. Genesis now has more than 60 standalone retail facilities across North American, with more under development. Genesis recorded 75,003 vehicle sales in 2024. The 8.4% year-over-year jump gave it 3.6% share of the U.S. luxury vehicle market, up from 3.4% in the previous year, according to Automotive News. Innocean USA, which handles Hyundai’s advertising, is also assigned to Genesis. Under the agency, Genesis has leaned into craftsmanship, including with a campaign called “Luxe Is in the Details” that debuted in 2023.