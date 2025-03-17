Brand Marketing

Hyundai-owned Genesis hires Circana exec as new CMO

Genesis has redesigned its GV70 SUV. (Genesis)
ES
By:
E.J. Schultz
March 17, 2025 05:22 PM

Featured Stories

How Google’s latest AI video model is creating in-flight videos for Japan Airlines
How Google’s latest AI video model is creating in-flight videos for Japan Airlines
Inside Possible’s pitch for $500,000 Cannes-style sponsorships
Inside Possible’s pitch for $500,000 Cannes-style sponsorships
JCPenney tries for a comeback in first campaign from Mischief
JCPenney tries for a comeback in first campaign from Mischief
Inside the creator-fueled beverage boom
Inside the creator-fueled beverage boom