Infiniti merges marketing, PR and social media roles as it prepares for a 'new era' in car buying

It is unusual—but not unheard of—for comms leaders to get promoted into high-ranking marketing roles. It happened in November 2020 in the automotive sector when seasoned PR pro Tara Rush was elevated to chief marketing officer at Audi of America, moving up from chief communications officer.

Infiniti is portraying the promotion as an outside-the-box pick meant to capitalize on Orthman’s skills as an “advocate for diversity and inclusion, lifestyle storytelling and digital media.” Such traits are becoming more important inside the automotive sector. Car brands are notorious for big-budgeted TV campaigns, but quick-moving social media campaigns are taking on new relevance as brands adjust to the media habits of younger buyers.

“Infiniti is a brand born to defy conventions and Wendy has a flair for big, convention-breaking ideas. With this change, Infiniti is once again making a daring statement by truly integrating marketing, social and communications into one vision,” Olga Filippova, divisional general manager for Infiniti’s global brand, sales and marketing, said in a statement.

Orthman will report to Filippova, as well as Infiniti Chairman and Senior VP Peyman Kargar.

Infiniti’s global marketing is handled by Publicis Groupe, which won the account in March.

Infiniti, like most auto brands, has seen sales slide due to supply issues stemming from the ongoing microchip shortage. The brand’s U.S. sales plummeted by 39% in the third quarter, according to Automotive News.