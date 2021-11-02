Marketing News & Strategy

Infiniti merges marketing, PR and social media roles as it prepares for a 'new era' in car buying

Longtime comms exec Wendy Orthman is elevated into the new job
By E.J. Schultz. Published on November 02, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
McDonald’s leans into gaming with a Faze Clan 'Friendsgaming' event
20211102_WendyOrthman_3x2

Wendy Orthman

Credit: INFINITI Motor Company

Nissan-owned Infiniti promoted a longtime communications executive into its top global marketing job, in a move that combines oversight of public relations, marketing and social media into a single role.

Taking the post is Wendy Orthman, the auto brand’s current global head of communications, who assumes the newly created title of general manager of global integrated brand, marketing and communications. The role “merges the responsibilities of chief marketing and chief communications officer, steering the company’s global brand, marketing, social media and communications strategy as Infiniti progresses into an exciting new era,” the automaker said in a statement.

The promotion comes after the recent exit of Infiniti General Manager Global Brand and Marketing Phil York, who “elected to depart the company to pursue opportunities in his native region of Europe last month,” according to an Infiniti representative.

Orthman moved to Japan to take the communications role in early 2020, after holding several communications roles at Nissan North America. Before that, she spent time as Midwest PR manager for Chrysler. 

More from Ad Age
Facebook selects Publicis Groupe's Spark Foundry as its media agency
Garett Sloane
Toyota launches ad opposing proposed EV tax credit

It is unusual—but not unheard of—for comms leaders to get promoted into high-ranking marketing roles. It happened in November 2020 in the automotive sector when seasoned PR pro Tara Rush was elevated to chief marketing officer at Audi of America, moving up from chief communications officer.

Infiniti is portraying the promotion as an outside-the-box pick meant to capitalize on Orthman’s skills as an “advocate for diversity and inclusion, lifestyle storytelling and digital media.” Such traits are becoming more important inside the automotive sector. Car brands are notorious for big-budgeted TV campaigns, but quick-moving social media campaigns are taking on new relevance as brands adjust to the media habits of younger buyers.

“Infiniti is a brand born to defy conventions and Wendy has a flair for big, convention-breaking ideas. With this change, Infiniti is once again making a daring statement by truly integrating marketing, social and communications into one vision,” Olga Filippova, divisional general manager for Infiniti’s global brand, sales and marketing, said in a statement.

Orthman will report to Filippova, as well as Infiniti Chairman and Senior VP Peyman Kargar.

Infiniti’s global marketing is handled by Publicis Groupe, which won the account in March.

Infiniti, like most auto brands, has seen sales slide due to supply issues stemming from the ongoing microchip shortage. The brand’s U.S. sales plummeted by 39% in the third quarter, according to Automotive News.

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

McDonald’s leans into gaming with a Faze Clan 'Friendsgaming' event

McDonald’s leans into gaming with a Faze Clan 'Friendsgaming' event
How Discover and other credit card brands are facing 'buy now, pay later' companies

How Discover and other credit card brands are facing 'buy now, pay later' companies
toyota bb web.jpg

Toyota launches ad opposing proposed EV tax credit
Hertz says it's receiving Tesla cars despite Elon Musk denial

Hertz says it's receiving Tesla cars despite Elon Musk denial
Nike files for virtual goods trademarks for items under the Nike and Jordan brands

Nike files for virtual goods trademarks for items under the Nike and Jordan brands
Macy's holiday ad debuts reindeer character that will be in Thanksgiving Day parade

Macy's holiday ad debuts reindeer character that will be in Thanksgiving Day parade
What the Roblox outage means for brands

What the Roblox outage means for brands
Progressive's Dr. Rick pens book to save ‘sufferers of Parentamorphosis'

Progressive's Dr. Rick pens book to save ‘sufferers of Parentamorphosis'