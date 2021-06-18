Insurance, beer gear and Father’s Day fallout: Trending
Winner
Microsoft was honored as Creative Marketer of the Year at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
Loser
So much for Day of the Dads! Father’s Day, which falls on June 20, is not expected to attract big spending, according to a recent survey from Numerator. Some 36% of consumers said they will give Father’s Day gifts this year, compared to 47% in typical years. In addition, 38% of consumers said they will spend the day with their dads, compared with 50% in previous years.
Number of the week
1.3%: drop in retail sales in May as consumers shifted from stuff to experiences
ICYMI
A man who lost his fantasy football league had to spend 24 hours in a Waffle House as his punishment, but could knock an hour off of his stay for each waffle he ate. He posted about the gluttonous misadventure on Twitter. Waffle House had a different perspective.
Tweet of the week
C is for Car Insurance
Progressive launched a campaign this week in collaboration with Sesame Street as newfound sponsors of the beloved kids program. The two 10-second-spots feature Progressive’s Flo, Jamie, Mara and Alan as they practice the golden rule in Helping Hands and kindness in Balloons. Pasting Progressive’s cast of characters in an animated playground with bubbling music, the clips feel right at home in Elmo's world, and mark the first collaboration between Progressive and PBS.
Coors doubles down on koozies
You’ve always wished you could strap two beers to your dog, right? Coors Light has you covered. After nearly a year and a half indoors, Coors Light wants to be by your side for summer 2021. The "Hold My Coors" line of unconventional koozies and beer holders makes sure you’re always prepared for when that "hold my beer" inspiration strikes.
Billabong x Budweiser
If Coors isn’t your brew of choice, don’t worry—Budwieser has you covered for summer apparel. The beer brand teamed up with Billabong for a line of apparel and other merchandise. The Billabong LAB line includes boardshorts, button-downs, coolers, towels and tees.
Overwatch will choose a fan-created commercial to air
Activision Blizzard’s Overwatch Esports League is launching a contest for one lucky fan to create a commercial to be broadcast live on YouTube during the Overwatch League qualifiers, which continues through August 20 when the league’s Countdown Cup tournament kicks off. Starting next week, fans can submit their 60- to 90-second commercials at a dedicated landing page where fans will be able to build their commercials with footage from past broadcasts and music tracks. The contest comes after Overwatch conducted a survey of 2,000 fans that found 62% consider themselves to be creative, with one in five creating fan art and content.
Quote of the week
“This collection celebrates our commitment to performance for women and their life in motion,” said Allyson Felix, Olympics track and field champion, about her new collection with Athleta. “I want everyone who wears it to feel powerful and believe in their own strength.”
On the move
Ocean Spray named Celina Li as its chief commercial officer and general manager, international and ingredients. Li, who joins the cranberry brand’s senior leadership team, was most recently VP and general manager of water at Coca-Cola Co.
Contributing: Sydney Gold, Jessica Wohl, Ilyse Liffreing