Interest in EVs has surged, but cost and other concerns undercut wider investment

A survey of U.S. and international car buyers found the percentage of people who are "very likely" to make their next car purchase a battery-electric vehicle has more than doubled since 2019, but concerns about EV prices and lack of charging infrastructure still hinder wider investment.

The percentage of global EV "believers" — customers who are "very likely" to choose an EV as their next vehicle purchase — grew to 25% this year, according to a survey by consulting firm AlixPartners. That's up from 11% in 2019.

Interest in the U.S. rose from 5% to 19% over the two-year period. And in California, where the market for EVs is well-established, interest jumped from 9% to 34%.

But the AlixPartners survey also indicated consumers who are "very unlikely" to buy an EV haven't really budged. About 34% of survey participants who own an internal combustion engine-equipped vehicle said they are "moderately unlikely" or "very unlikely" to invest in an EV.