J Balvin stars in Dolby Atmos ad

MTV Video Music Award nominee shares insight on his music
By Moyo Adeolu. Published on September 10, 2021.
Credit: Dolby

Dolby is using today’s J Balvin “Jose” album release to plug its Atmos audiovisual platform, in yet another example of a brand tapping into the rising star power of the Latin Grammy-award-winning artist.

A new ad directed by  Grammy-nominated American music video director and filmmaker Colin Tilley explores how Balvin uses the power of music to bring joy and hope to the world. The spot will debut on Dolby’s YouTube channel and comes ahead of  Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards at New York’s Barclays Center. A 90-second version of the ad is also expected to run during the VMAs pre-show where Balvin is nominated in VMA’s “Best Latin” category for his song “Un Dia (One Day).”  

The ad comes in the same week Balvin announced his “José Tour 2022,” with tickets going on sale on Oct. 8.

Atmos immersive audio technology is designed to create an intimate entertainment experience for listeners of music, TV, movies and gaming. It was originally released in 2012 for theaters but has been integrated in home devices in recent years.

The spot is another marketing win for the singer. Earlier this year he struck a deal with Miller Lite for limited-edition beer cans that featured his signature lightning bolt and neon aesthetic while pushing the message of being “the real you with your real friends.” Last year, the musician landed a partnership with McDonald’s celebrity-themed value meals which gave fans access to order “The J Balvin meal” for a limited time. 

The Dolby spot shows Balvin sharing what inspired his viral new song “In Da Getto.” Balvin is seen sitting on crates explaining his take on the power of music. The informal interview evolves into somewhat of a music video where Balvin is surrounded by colorful flashing lights, and a group of women dancing to his track playing in the background. 

Todd Pendleton, senior VP and chief marketing officer at Dolby Laboratories, says Dolby has had a relationship with Balvin since 2019. “We love Jose’s spirit of joy, fun and togetherness in his music and with his connection to his fans, which is much needed in the world right now.  With his latest album ‘Jose’ releasing this Friday in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music, it was a serendipitous moment to come together again and celebrate his music in Dolby,” he says.  

In a recent Dolby press release, Balvin plugged the audio brand: “With Dolby Atmos, you are surrounded by the vibe. You just feel it – you’re inside the song, inside the beat, inside the vocals. It’s amazing.” 

 

