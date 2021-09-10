J Balvin stars in Dolby Atmos ad

Dolby is using today’s J Balvin “Jose” album release to plug its Atmos audiovisual platform, in yet another example of a brand tapping into the rising star power of the Latin Grammy-award-winning artist.

A new ad directed by Grammy-nominated American music video director and filmmaker Colin Tilley explores how Balvin uses the power of music to bring joy and hope to the world. The spot will debut on Dolby’s YouTube channel and comes ahead of Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards at New York’s Barclays Center. A 90-second version of the ad is also expected to run during the VMAs pre-show where Balvin is nominated in VMA’s “Best Latin” category for his song “Un Dia (One Day).”

The ad comes in the same week Balvin announced his “José Tour 2022,” with tickets going on sale on Oct. 8.