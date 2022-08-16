Jaguar's lifestyle ads aim to position it as an ultra-luxury brand

The campaign is not a preview of what's to come in 2025, Schorr says. That's when the Jaguar EVs arrive, all priced north of $100,000 and likely to be direct competitors to Bentley, Aston Martin and other brands with six-figure price tags.

"It's not the launch of the new brand in 2025, but it is reflective of our overall corporate desire for all of our brands to be much more modern, much more contemporary, much more innovative, provocative and sometimes even mysterious," he said.

The campaign also is part of Jaguar Land Rover's larger move to have dealers improve their facilities, which most have done, creating showrooms for each brand under one roof. The dealerships, aimed at improving the luxury buying experience, are equipped with areas that allow customers to sort through samples of interior fabrics and trim, paint colors and accessories and then custom-order their vehicles.

The efforts reflect Jaguar Land Rover's move upmarket. Land Rover also has a growing lineup of vehicles that are priced over $100,000, and more are coming.

Jaguar has been in a tough spot since the COVID-19 outbreak and microchip shortage. Production has been cut, sales are down, and scarce chips are going to in-demand and highly profitable Land Rover vehicles. The company is working off a backlog of 86,000 paid customer orders for the redesigned Range Rover and for the rugged Defender off-roader. But Schorr says the chip situation is improving and Jaguar production will increase starting this quarter.