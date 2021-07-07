Kids' brand KiwiCo taps HBO Max's Katie Soo as CMO
Last year, Ad Age featured Katie Soo, then senior VP, growth marketing at HBO Max, on its annual 40 Under 40 list. Since then, she has helped increase the streaming service's domestic subscriber count by roughly 25% and navigated the ever-shifting COVID climate.
Now, Soo is taking on a new role this month as chief marketing officer of KiwiCo, a 10-year-old startup that makes subscription science kits for kids. Below, she tells Ad Age about her final year at HBO Max, her current transition to KiwiCo, and learning to take up space as a woman of color in the business world.

When Ad Age honored you in our 40 Under 40 section last year, you were at HBO Max, but you're moving to a new job. Congratulations! Tell us about your new gig.
Since the launch of HBO Max, I helped HBO/HBO Max domestic subscribers grow from 33 million to 44.2 million at the end of first quarter, bringing in more than 11 million subscribers. After supporting our recent launch of both AVOD [ad-supported video on demand] and international, I felt it was the right time to take on a new challenge and category I was passionate about at a purpose-driven company that was making a global difference. Given that, I’m very excited to share that I will be joining KiwiCo as their chief marketing officer. This role gives me the opportunity to take everything I've learned in my career, and apply it to an area of learning and development for kids that I'm deeply passionate about. I'm naturally a curious person, and being able to enrich the lives of kids and families through STEM [science, technology, engineering, maths] STEAM [STEM plus arts education], and science fit well with what I was looking for next.
I'm also incredibly inspired by KiwiCo's mission to create and celebrate kids' natural creativity and curiosity, while helping parents who want to bring enriching experiences to their children. They make the learning experience fun, easy, and delightful for families to spend time building, exploring and creating together. KiwiCo hopes that the problem-solving skills and creative confidence that kids gain today will help them tackle the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow.
What was the biggest change in your role at HBO Max due to the pandemic?
Taking a growing team fully virtual, while up against the pressing timeline to launch HBO Max. We were not only able to accomplish this, my team was also able to maintain a strong and collaborative team culture, actively supporting each other throughout the launch, pandemic, and the evolving landscape of growth marketing.
What is one lesson you’ve learned from the last year?
Last year, we started to realize the social impact of our individual actions and the need to act as one collective consciousness in favor of moving culture, diversity, and sustainability efforts forward. In the years ahead, I hope to continue supporting initiatives that help others achieve harmony in work, life and the world around us—holding myself and others accountable for the next chapter of our global story.
What professional project are you the most proud of?
Building and launching incredibly challenging businesses that were deemed impossible, like Dollar Shave Club, Hulu and HBO Max. Also, designing categories of businesses, like direct-to-consumer, content and tech marketing, and breaking traditional ways of business. And building world-class teams and leaders I have no doubt will be the future leaders of our industry.
I'm also proud of all my non-profit work that supports our communities. I’m co-chair of Asia Society Southern California and I also sit on the Asia Society Global Board of Trustees. I'm an advisory board member for Cal State University Entertainment Alliance, Pinterest, and VOX Media's Brand Council. I’ve helped raise awareness and funds to support AAPI efforts through The ACTION Project, Asian American Business Leaders Group, and as a member of Gold House, a nonprofit collective for Asian and Pacific Islander founders and creators. I’m also proud of my work investing in minority and women founders, advising startups focused on sustainability, and supporting emerging leaders through mentorship and sponsorship work.
You're obviously very active in ensuring inclusivity through your nonprofit work--but what can the marketing industry do to encourage more diversity in its ranks?
The industry has made strides in its commitment to diversity, but there is still much more work ahead. To me, one of the most important areas to focus on as a leader is creating an environment where your team feels they can bring their whole self to work. This leads to more creativity, and as a believer that good ideas can come from anywhere--it shouldn't matter what your title is or what you do on the team. The best idea in the room should always win.
I encourage leaders to build teams that have a diversity of lived-in experiences. As marketers, it’s important to understand the communities we are engaging in order to communicate with them in a way that will resonate authentically. If our aspiration is to market at the speed of culture, then leveraging real perspectives, voices, and creativity can set a brand apart in a crowded industry. It also encourages diversity of thought and ideas.
At HBO Max, I created a program called BOLD, which stands for Building Organizational Leadership with Diversity. We held weekly meetings where my team and I came together to talk and take action on how we could better influence the way we marketed to communities, and in turn, apply accountability to our businesses and our leaders to do the same. Holding everyone accountable keeps the pressure on--otherwise, we’ll be a footnote in a trend story.
What excites you about the marketing space right now?
That it's evolving. The art of building a brand in today’s current climate has changed. There is no playbook for what's ahead and that's exciting. Together, we must break down the barriers of the traditional approach, make sure that we’re shaping our teams and workplace culture to maximize the potential for good ideas and innovation, and we must always be active participants in culture in order to identify moments where your brand can really shine. So, be curious, be resilient, and be purpose-driven. And don’t be afraid to blaze your own trail to do what has never been done before. Because, why not?
What piece of advice do you wish you could give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self that the most important things in life are: be curious, be resilient, and be purpose-driven. I would encourage her to dig deep and find the courage to take up space as an Asian woman, to be bold in the way she chooses to lead, collaborate, and impact the world--and to understand that bringing her whole self to work is power.
What do you find most surprising about where you are today?
That the combination of passion and purpose can and should be a long-term career. As I've grown, I've come to realize that I could do something I love, as well as make an impact at the same time. And that this is necessary in order to be happy and fulfilled in any role. This is also why joining KiwiCo as their CMO was an easy decision. To be a part of a growing business and team dedicated to inspiring the next generation of innovators is both purpose-driven and fulfilling.
