Kool-Aid and Puma collide in new fashion collection

Brands this summer unleashed a wave of nostalgia marketing. Now, Puma and Kool-Aid are making their splash just before the season comes to an end. The two brands this week have partnered on an exclusive merch collaboration, taking fans back to elementary school lunches, where Kool-Aid juices were a must have.

The apparel and footwear line includes a white hoodie that can be paired with any of the three bright-colored tie-dye shirts with the memorable Kool-Aid smiley face printed on the front. The low-top footwear collection is available in kids and adult sizes and includes the clyde, suede and wild rider style of Puma sneakers. The collaboration is available for purchase at the New York City Puma flagship store as well as other sneaker retail stores nationwide.