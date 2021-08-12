Marketing News & Strategy

Kool-Aid and Puma collide in new fashion collection

Exclusive kids drink and sneaker collaboration adds to wave of nostalgia marketing
By Moyo Adeolu. Published on August 12, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
How brands should use new Instagram and LinkedIn pronoun fields
Credit: Kool-Aid

Brands this summer unleashed a wave of nostalgia marketing. Now, Puma and Kool-Aid are making their splash just before the season comes to an end. The two brands this week have partnered on an exclusive merch collaboration, taking fans back to elementary school lunches, where Kool-Aid juices were a must have. 

The apparel and footwear line includes a white hoodie  that can be paired with any of the three bright-colored tie-dye shirts with the memorable Kool-Aid smiley face printed on the front. The low-top footwear collection is available in kids and adult sizes and includes the clyde, suede and wild rider style of Puma sneakers. The collaboration is available for purchase at the New York City Puma flagship store as well as other sneaker retail stores nationwide.

More brand news
Nostalgia marketing is hot—how brands can use it effectively
Jessica Wohl
Cheetos and Bad Bunny release exclusive Adidas fashion collection
Moyo Adeolu
Panera Bread introduces swimwear as a soup side
Moyo Adeolu
Credit:
Kool-Aid

The summer collaboration between the Kraft Heinz-owned kids' drink and the fashion retailer continues a trend of marketers collaborating on branded apparel aimed at loyal fans. Nostalgia is used to connect with younger and older demographics. Puma's longtime sneaker and sibling rival Adidas partnered with Cheetos and Bad Bunny to launch an exclusive fashion line that incorporated digital technology to unlock their own collection.  

Panera kicked off the summer trend with its scented soup swimwear collection while Pizza Hut took consumers back down memory lane with its old-school Pizza Hut streetwear collection

Puma’s Kool-Aid collab comes as the German sportswear brand is enjoying a hot streak, with second-quarter revenue up 96%.

High-quality journalism isn’t always free.
Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

In this article:

Moyo Adeolu

Moyo Adeolu is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She enjoys covering stories that range from the influence of pop culture, music, and tech as well as fashion-retail marketing. She has years of experience as a broadcast media professional and enjoys traveling and living an active lifestyle.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How brands should use new Instagram and LinkedIn pronoun fields

How brands should use new Instagram and LinkedIn pronoun fields
Brands plot NFL marketing as COVID spike brings more uncertainty

Brands plot NFL marketing as COVID spike brings more uncertainty
How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence: a regularly updated list

How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence: a regularly updated list
What marketers need to know about ‘greenwashing’ in advertising

What marketers need to know about ‘greenwashing’ in advertising
Chrissy Teigen releases French fry sauce amid ‘cancelation’ controversy

Chrissy Teigen releases French fry sauce amid ‘cancelation’ controversy
Mtn Dew with alcohol to hit stores next year

Mtn Dew with alcohol to hit stores next year
How a canned cocktail brand run by a reality TV star is moving into fashion

How a canned cocktail brand run by a reality TV star is moving into fashion
9 big brand moves to fight climate change

9 big brand moves to fight climate change