Kyrie Irving calls out Nike on new shoes

Brooklyn Nets guard labels the shoes ‘trash’ and denies involvement
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on July 28, 2021.
Credit: K11Kicks via Instagram

Nike isn't having the best run. Earlier this week, the sportswear giant faced criticism over a new video series about black pregnancy that Allyson Felix fans found to be a bit rich. Now, basketball star Kyrie Irving, a long-time Nike endorser, has publicly accused the brand of releasing a shoe collab without his permission.

In a social media comment, Irving denies involvement in design or marketing of the Kyrie 8 shoes due out later this year and notes his opinion that the sneakers are “trash.”

In an Instagram comment posted under his account @kyrieirving, Irving wrote, “I have nothing to do with the design or marketing of the upcoming #Kyrie8, IMO these are trash! I have Absolutely nothing to do with them! Nike plans to release it without my okay regardless of what I say, so I apologize in advance to all my sneaker heads and true supporters of the #KAI11 brand.”

 

The comment was reposted by @k11kicks, which bills itself as the #1 Kyrie Kicks account on Instagram.

A Nike spokeswoman did not return a request for comment. Nike executives have lauded previous versions of Irving's shoes, such as the Kyrie 7, as top performers.

Irving is known for not holding back on his opinions. He has been a vocal advocate of social justice. However, some of his claims are a little more specious. Four years ago, he claimed that the earth was flat.

The Brooklyn Nets guard did not return calls for further comment about the new shoes.

His accusation was first reported by Sneaker News.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

