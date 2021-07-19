Marketing News & Strategy

Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age Town Hall on LGBTQ+ representation is Thursday

Industry leaders discuss how the ad world can elevate and support the LGBTQ+ community
By Ad Age Staff. Published on July 19, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Travel brands are spending again—how their marketing strategies are different

From left: Michael Wilke, Lucas Crigler, Rachel Lowenstein, Damian Pelliccione, Sarah Garman, Mel Senecal and Michael Kelley

Credit: Photos courtesy speakers

Beyond rainbow merchandise, Pride campaigns and donations, how is the advertising and marketing industry taking meaningful steps to represent the LGBTQ+ community?

Ad Age’s Town Hall on Thursday, July 22 brings together LGBTQ+ leaders to discuss what needs to change. The candid conversation will address how businesses and individuals in the marketing industry can advocate for the community in 2021, the importance of investing ad dollars in LGBTQ+-owned media and where brands are succeeding—and where they're falling short—when it comes to inclusive creative.

RSVP for the free July 22 virtual event today.

As with our past Town Halls, the conversation will be driven by questions submitted by viewers. If you have questions, you can submit them in the RSVP form.

Confirmed speakers include:
Michael Wilke, founder, Commercial Closet Association (now AdRespect.org)
Mel Senecal, director of integrated production, Mojo Supermarket
Sarah Garman, group strategy director, Droga5
Damian Pelliccione, CEO and co-founder, Revry
Rachel Lowenstein, director of Invention+, Mindshare
Michael Kelly, co-owner and board chair, Equal Entertainment
Rich Ferraro, chief communications officer, GLAAD and executive producer, GLAAD Media Awards
Lucas Crigler, associate creative director, McCann New York

RSVP for the free July 22 virtual event today.

More on AdAge.com
Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on investing in minority-owned businesses
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on giving a voice to the Asian community
Ann-Christine Diaz
Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on multicultural marketing
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on racism
Jeanine Poggi
Opinion: 7 things brands need to know now about LGBTQ+ pride
Rana Reeves

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Travel brands are spending again—how their marketing strategies are different

Travel brands are spending again—how their marketing strategies are different
The Olympics begin and Interpublic, Omnicom, Publicis report earnings: The Week Ahead

The Olympics begin and Interpublic, Omnicom, Publicis report earnings: The Week Ahead
This week’s marketing winners and losers

This week’s marketing winners and losers
Netflix puzzles Wall Street with plan to jump into video games

Netflix puzzles Wall Street with plan to jump into video games
Impossible Foods is set to launch faux chicken nuggets 

Impossible Foods is set to launch faux chicken nuggets 
How VW aims to achieve Tesla-like response to customer demands

How VW aims to achieve Tesla-like response to customer demands

Vizzy’s fruit-scented branded swimwear is newest hard seltzer marketing stunt

Vizzy’s fruit-scented branded swimwear is newest hard seltzer marketing stunt
Milk industry ad puts Olympians inside a fridge in latest sports drink push

Milk industry ad puts Olympians inside a fridge in latest sports drink push