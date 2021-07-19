Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age Town Hall on LGBTQ+ representation is Thursday
Beyond rainbow merchandise, Pride campaigns and donations, how is the advertising and marketing industry taking meaningful steps to represent the LGBTQ+ community?
Ad Age’s Town Hall on Thursday, July 22 brings together LGBTQ+ leaders to discuss what needs to change. The candid conversation will address how businesses and individuals in the marketing industry can advocate for the community in 2021, the importance of investing ad dollars in LGBTQ+-owned media and where brands are succeeding—and where they're falling short—when it comes to inclusive creative.
RSVP for the free July 22 virtual event today.
As with our past Town Halls, the conversation will be driven by questions submitted by viewers. If you have questions, you can submit them in the RSVP form.
Confirmed speakers include:
Michael Wilke, founder, Commercial Closet Association (now AdRespect.org)
Mel Senecal, director of integrated production, Mojo Supermarket
Sarah Garman, group strategy director, Droga5
Damian Pelliccione, CEO and co-founder, Revry
Rachel Lowenstein, director of Invention+, Mindshare
Michael Kelly, co-owner and board chair, Equal Entertainment
Rich Ferraro, chief communications officer, GLAAD and executive producer, GLAAD Media Awards
Lucas Crigler, associate creative director, McCann New York