Lexus returns as ‘Black Panther’ sponsor—this time to plug an EV

A new ad plugs the brand’s first EV and includes members of Wakanda’s all-female Royal Guard
By E.J. Schultz. Published on October 03, 2022.
See McDonald's' first Cactus Plant Flea Market ad
Credit: Lexus

Lexus, one of the most prominent brand backers of the first Black Panther movie, is back for the sequel—this time using the movie to plug an electric vehicle. 

The campaign, called “An Electric Future,” features the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e, the Toyota-owned luxury brand’s first battery electric vehicle. A 90-second ad features members of Wakanda’s all-female Royal Guard, the Dora Milaje, led by General Okoye (played by Danai Gurira). Lexus’ deal with Marvel Studios also includes product placement in the movie, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which hits theaters Nov. 11. The Lexus LC 500 Convertible and the Lexus GX can be seen in the film.

Lexus is the second Black Panther sponsor to release a movie-themed ad, following Sprite, which announced its campaign earlier today.

The Lexus campaign comes from Walton Isaacson, Lexus’ agency of record for Black, Hispanic and LGBTQ+ audiences. The shop also handled the collaboration with the 2018 original “Black Panther” movie, including a Super Bowl spot.

 

The new 90-second spot is expected to be released later today. In a behind-the-scenes video, agency, brand and Disney executives talk about how Lexus and Marvel brought it to life. “Representation is huge and this TV spot having such a powerful female cast, all-Black, I can’t wait to see my daughter's face when she watches this,” said Diori Thomas, creative director of Walton Issacson.

The commercial was directed by Anthony Leonardi III, whose credits include an illustrator role on Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” movie. “I hope people watch the ad and feel like they are in a great movie. For each Lexus spot, I treat the vehicle like a character, so like a Marvel character, the RZ 450e is the hero. It is the star,” Leonardi said in a statement. 

Lexus’ decision to use a pricey marketing asset to spotlight an EV follows a recent trend of automakers spending big money to raise consumer interest in electric vehicles as brands plow billions of dollars into EV development. The RZ 450e compact electric crossover is due out next year and begins Lexus’ planned transition to all-electric vehicle lineup by the next decade.

“The technology, creativity, and imagination we encounter in the futuristic nation of Wakanda is a natural fit for the sustainable, global society Lexus envisions with the introduction of our most advanced vehicle ever, the fully-electric RZ 450e, further extending our electrified vehicle portfolio,” Vinay Shahani, Lexus VP of marketing, said in a statement. 

Sprite sponsors new ‘Black Panther’ movie—here are its plans
E.J. Schultz
See McDonald’s’ first Cactus Plant Flea Market ad
Jade Yan

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

