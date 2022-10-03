Lexus returns as ‘Black Panther’ sponsor—this time to plug an EV

Lexus, one of the most prominent brand backers of the first Black Panther movie, is back for the sequel—this time using the movie to plug an electric vehicle.

The campaign, called “An Electric Future,” features the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e, the Toyota-owned luxury brand’s first battery electric vehicle. A 90-second ad features members of Wakanda’s all-female Royal Guard, the Dora Milaje, led by General Okoye (played by Danai Gurira). Lexus’ deal with Marvel Studios also includes product placement in the movie, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which hits theaters Nov. 11. The Lexus LC 500 Convertible and the Lexus GX can be seen in the film.

Lexus is the second Black Panther sponsor to release a movie-themed ad, following Sprite, which announced its campaign earlier today.

The Lexus campaign comes from Walton Isaacson, Lexus’ agency of record for Black, Hispanic and LGBTQ+ audiences. The shop also handled the collaboration with the 2018 original “Black Panther” movie, including a Super Bowl spot.