LG hooks up with OKCupid and Phoebe Robinson to match people with laundry appliances

Pairing LG with OKCupid was actually a natural fit, once she thought about it, said Josie Salazar, brand marketing lead for LG Electronics USA. The appliance brand – like many others in the industry – keeps coming up with new options to satisfy a variety of tastes, she said. “But we know that a lot of consumers find the shopping process pretty overwhelming. So our thought was, 'Let’s make that experience more fun.' And one of the ways to do that was to partner with an authority on matchmaking.”

OKCupid has considerable consumer insights from its years of matchmaking data on the connection between laundry and relationships, Salazar said. “One thing that jumped out at me is that singles on OKCupid who said they do their laundry themselves received over 70% more conversations than those who didn’t,” she said. “And 41% say they’re more turned on by someone who folds the laundry.”

By the way, Salazar believes that when people find that special appliance, they won’t get ghosted by supply-chain issues affecting many products. A Tennessee plant for the Korean electronics brand is keeping stores well-stocked, she said.