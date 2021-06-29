How the ad industry can support LGBTQ+ beyond Pride Month
It's Pride Month and as brands show their support through collections, benefit concerts and campaigns, the LGBTQ+ community continues to push the advertising industry to think beyond June and extend representation and inclusion to year-round efforts.
The emphasis on more meaningful inclusivity comes as more of the U.S. population identifies as LGBTQ+ and at a time of increased violence against transgender people—especially transgender women of color. And even as agencies, brands, media companies and tech platforms take steps to diversify their staff, their marketing and the channels they use to reach their audience, there's still much more work to be done.
