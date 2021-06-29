Marketing News & Strategy

How the ad industry can support LGBTQ+ beyond Pride Month

The next Ad Age Town Hall focuses on how brands can bring more purpose to reaching the LGBTQ+ community
Published on June 29, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Why marketers are increasingly creating products and campaigns for people with disabilities

It's Pride Month and as brands show their support through collections, benefit concerts and campaigns, the LGBTQ+ community continues to push the advertising industry to think beyond June and extend representation and inclusion to year-round efforts.

RSVP and submit your questions for the Ad Age Town Hall on LGBTQ+ representation.

The emphasis on more meaningful inclusivity comes as more of the U.S. population identifies as LGBTQ+ and at a time of increased violence against transgender people—especially transgender women of color. And even as agencies, brands, media companies and tech platforms take steps to diversify their staff, their marketing and the channels they use to reach their audience, there's still much more work to be done.

On July 22, the Ad Age Town Hall will bring together members of the LGBTQ+ community to explore what successful representation really looks like. As with our past Town Halls, the conversation is driven by questions submitted by viewers. If you have a question, you can submit it in the RSVP form.

The Ad Age Town Hall is a free virtual event; RSVP and submit your questions today.

Related Articles
11 brand campaigns that blend Pride with purpose
Ilyse Liffreing
Opinion: To truly support Pride, brands must show up 365 days a year
Jim Misener
Unilever Pride effort targets worst cities for LGBTQ+ people
Jack Neff
Transgender and nonbinary people face an uphill climb for representation in the ad industry
I-Hsien Sherwood

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Why marketers are increasingly creating products and campaigns for people with disabilities

Why marketers are increasingly creating products and campaigns for people with disabilities
KFC will be the first brand integrated into 'Crank Yankers'

KFC will be the first brand integrated into 'Crank Yankers'
NBA scores record $1.46 billion sponsorship haul, approaching NFL's total

NBA scores record $1.46 billion sponsorship haul, approaching NFL's total

How one agency is seizing on Chicago’s status as the ‘Silicon Valley of pot’

How one agency is seizing on Chicago’s status as the ‘Silicon Valley of pot’
Heineken's beer cooler robot will help roll out new summer campaign

Heineken's beer cooler robot will help roll out new summer campaign
How your brand needs to rethink multicultural marketing

How your brand needs to rethink multicultural marketing
Domino’s promotes carside delivery with DraftKings and a zoo

Domino’s promotes carside delivery with DraftKings and a zoo
5 marketing lessons from Victoria’s Secret rebrand

5 marketing lessons from Victoria’s Secret rebrand