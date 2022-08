Salesforce, the customer relations management platform, announces its second-quarter financial report today. The company will discuss the marketing technology landscape in a call with analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

The Sandbox, the Web3 virtual world, is opening its third season today. The platform, which is based on NFT real estate and virtual goods, is still in its “alpha” phase, so the experiences are mostly just being tested, but it is free and open to new registrants. The Sandbox will launch new activations in the virtual world as part of this third season of gameplay, which will include brands like Gucci, AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” Atari and others.

Today is Kobe Bryant Day, an annual celebration of the late Lakers great. The date is in recognition of his two jersey numbers—8 and 24—and also comes a day after his brightday. The Lakers TV Network will air “Backstage: Lakers – The Backstage Interviews: Kobe.”