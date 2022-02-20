Marketing News & Strategy

NAACP Image Awards airs on BET and consumer packaged goods marketers speak at CAGNY: The Week Ahead

Marketing and media events to watch in the week ahead
By Ad Age Staff. Published on February 20, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
See LeBron James in electric Hummer ad—with a bunch of crabs
20220218_NAACP_Image_Awards_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: BET

Feb. 21

Presidents’ Day is typically a time of retail promotion, particularly in apparel and home goods. Some 46% of consumers plan to shop Presidents’ Day sales, according to a recent survey from Numerator, which found that half of Gen Z customers expect to spend on the holiday.

“America’s Got Talent” spin-off “America’s Got Talent: Extreme,” hosted by Terry Crews, premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. In a promo video, Executive Producer Simon Cowell promises “crazy acts, stunts, explosions.”

Related Article
See LeBron James in electric Hummer ad—with a bunch of crabs
E.J. Schultz
7 Olympic athletes brands should watch after the Beijing Games
Jade Yan
Justin Bieber ‘saves’ Tim Hortons—and other marketing winners (and losers) of the week
E.J. Schultz

Feb. 22

Executives from some of the nation’s largest consumer packaged good marketers speak at the Consumer Analysts Group of New York’s annual conference, which begins today and runs through Friday. Normally held in Boca Raton, Florida, the event is virtual this year and includes presentations from General Mills, Kraft Heinz and Procter & Gamble.

Macy’s will report fourth-quarter earnings. The department store chain has been under pressure by activist investors to separate its e-commerce business. For its third quarter, Macy’s saw same-store sales rise 37% over the year-earlier period and counted 4.4 million new customers for the period.

Feb. 23

Allbirds will report fourth-quarter earnings. After going public last year, the sustainably-minded footwear brand has been boosting its marketing in order to grow its customer base. In the third quarter, Allbirds said marketing expenses totalled $12.8 million, a 6% rise from the year-earlier period, representing 20% of revenue.

Analysts are optimistic that steady sales of burgers and the recent acquisition of the Del Taco chain will drive positive trends for Jack in the Box, which reports its fiscal first-quarter financial results. The chain has trailed McDonald’s’ pace of same-store sales only slightly in 2021, while growing at a faster rate than rivals Wendy’s, Burger King and Taco Bell. Jack in the Box is among several fast-food brands currently shopping for a new creative agency.

Feb. 24

NBC reboots Dick Wolf’s “Law & Order” at 8 p.m. ET tonight. To promote the return of the iconic series, the network is giving away 100 “Dun Dun” buttons; enter to win one here.

Feb. 25

Tyler Perry’s  “A Madea Homecoming” opens on Netflix.

Feb. 26-27

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards telecast airs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards telecast airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and TNT.

 

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

See LeBron James in electric Hummer ad—with a bunch of crabs

See LeBron James in electric Hummer ad—with a bunch of crabs
7 Olympic athletes brands should watch after the Beijing Games

7 Olympic athletes brands should watch after the Beijing Games
Backlash brews as Walgreens restarts political contributions

Backlash brews as Walgreens restarts political contributions
Justin Bieber ‘saves’ Tim Hortons—and other marketing winners (and losers) of the week

Justin Bieber ‘saves’ Tim Hortons—and other marketing winners (and losers) of the week
Subway is getting more serious about social

Subway is getting more serious about social
PepsiCo looks to scale equality efforts through new business unit

PepsiCo looks to scale equality efforts through new business unit
Coke launches ‘space-flavored’ variety called Starlight

Coke launches ‘space-flavored’ variety called Starlight
Mtn Dew’s Puppy Monkey Baby is back

Mtn Dew’s Puppy Monkey Baby is back