NAACP Image Awards airs on BET and consumer packaged goods marketers speak at CAGNY: The Week Ahead

Feb. 22

Executives from some of the nation’s largest consumer packaged good marketers speak at the Consumer Analysts Group of New York’s annual conference, which begins today and runs through Friday. Normally held in Boca Raton, Florida, the event is virtual this year and includes presentations from General Mills, Kraft Heinz and Procter & Gamble.

Macy’s will report fourth-quarter earnings. The department store chain has been under pressure by activist investors to separate its e-commerce business. For its third quarter, Macy’s saw same-store sales rise 37% over the year-earlier period and counted 4.4 million new customers for the period.

Feb. 23

Allbirds will report fourth-quarter earnings. After going public last year, the sustainably-minded footwear brand has been boosting its marketing in order to grow its customer base. In the third quarter, Allbirds said marketing expenses totalled $12.8 million, a 6% rise from the year-earlier period, representing 20% of revenue.

Analysts are optimistic that steady sales of burgers and the recent acquisition of the Del Taco chain will drive positive trends for Jack in the Box, which reports its fiscal first-quarter financial results. The chain has trailed McDonald’s’ pace of same-store sales only slightly in 2021, while growing at a faster rate than rivals Wendy’s, Burger King and Taco Bell. Jack in the Box is among several fast-food brands currently shopping for a new creative agency.

Feb. 24

NBC reboots Dick Wolf’s “Law & Order” at 8 p.m. ET tonight. To promote the return of the iconic series, the network is giving away 100 “Dun Dun” buttons; enter to win one here.

Feb. 25

Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Homecoming” opens on Netflix.

Feb. 26-27

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards telecast airs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards telecast airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and TNT.