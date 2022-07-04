‘Thor’ hits theaters and ESPN airs Wimbledon finals: The Week Ahead

July 4
Macy’s hosts its annual 4th of July Fireworks show, this year with an NFT twist. The National Retail Federation found that 84% of consumers planned to celebrate Independence Day this year.
“Seinfeld” premiered 33 years ago today. And as EW.com notes in this lookback from several years ago, it did not exactly burst onto the scene: “What audiences saw that evening was, in fact, a rejected pilot being ‘burned off’ during the summer rerun season.” The show would, of course, go on to become a classic that still resonates today, 24 years after the last episode aired, including with brands using characters from the show in ads.
CBS upcycles its reality competition shows by pitting former contestants from the likes of “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” against each other in the new series “The Challenge: USA” (which is itself a spin-off of sibling network MTV’s “The Challenge” franchise), premiering tonight at 9:30 p.m. EDT.
The Association of National Advertisers hosts a webinar on “Aligning Marketing to Sales.” The session will cover how the two departments can successfully coordinate strategies to reach goals and objectives.
Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder,” starring Chris Hemsworth and directed by Taika Waititi, opens today.
Wimbledon ends with the women’s championship on Saturday and the men’s final on Sunday. ESPN has coverage.