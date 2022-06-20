Cannes is here and Paramount+ brings back Beavis and Butt-Head: The Week Ahead

June 20

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity returns as an in-person event running through June 24.

NFT.NYC takes place from June 20-23, a conference in New York about all things non-fungible. See what happened last yere here.

June 21

CommerceNext takes place in person in New York. The two-day retail conference will include speakers such as Ekta Chopra, chief digital officer of E.L.F., and Jamie Gersch, chief marketing officer of Old Navy.

Spotify has a week of concerts at Spotify Beach in Cannes, including Post Malone, Anderson .Paak, Kendrick Lamar and more, and tonight Dua Lipa is the main attraction.