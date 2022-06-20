Marketing News & Strategy

Cannes is here and Paramount+ brings back Beavis and Butt-Head: The Week Ahead

Marketing and media events to watch in the days ahead
By Ad Age Staff. Published on June 20, 2022.
Credit: Cannes Lions

June 20

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity returns as an in-person event running through June 24.

NFT.NYC takes place from June 20-23, a conference in New York about all things non-fungible. See what happened last yere here.

June 21

CommerceNext takes place in person in New York. The two-day retail conference will include speakers such as Ekta Chopra, chief digital officer of E.L.F., and Jamie Gersch, chief marketing officer of Old Navy.

Spotify has a week of concerts at Spotify Beach in Cannes, including Post Malone, Anderson .Paak, Kendrick Lamar and more, and tonight Dua Lipa is the main attraction. 

June 22

VidCon runs today through Saturday at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Meta is hosting media mogul and producer Issa Rae at Meta Beach today in Cannes at 1:30 p.m. CEST, for a talk about commerce and creators at the advertising festival.

June 23

ESPN and ABC televise the NBA Draft beginning at 8 p.m. EDT. ESPN will air a pre-draft red carpet show beginning at 5 p.m. State Farm is sponsoring the coverage.

Paramount+ brings back a couple of cartoon icons from the ’90s in the form of “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe,” a new animated movie that drops today on the streaming platform.​​

Darden Restaurants, parent of a portfolio of restaurant brands including casual dining giants Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, reports its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 results. The presentation will be the first to be led by Rick Cardenas, the former Darden president and chief operating officer who succeeded retiring CEO Gene Lee on May 29. Analysts will listen for Cardenas’ forecast for fiscal 2023 and an update on how Darden’s strategy of lagging inflation with price hikes—a tactic its execs believe will bolster its value perception—is performing as inflation continues to intensify.

June 24

The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards telecast airs at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS, and streams live and on demand on Paramount+.

CarMax reports first-quarter earnings.

June 25-26

"Westworld" season 4 premieres Sunday. A new trailer just dropped: 

The BET Awards 2022 telecast airs on BET Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT. Lizzo, Latto and Chance the Rapper are among the artists scheduled to perform. Taraji P. Henson is slated to host.

 

