Nike, General Mills report earnings, ‘Minions’ hits theaters: The Week Ahead

Marketing and media events to watch in the days ahead
By Ad Age Staff. Published on June 27, 2022.
Meta to shut down misinformation tracker CrowdTangle
Credit: Illumination

June 27

Nike reports fourth-quarter earnings. As prices rise, analysts are concerned about a consumer pullback in footwear and apparel, particularly in sportswear. The sportswear giant recently said it would exit all of its retail operations in Russia.

June 28

Merkle hosts a three-day retail media summit. The event is designed to help CPG brands and retailers navigate digital commerce and the growing retail media landscape. One session will cover retail media while another will explore how brands can maximize their media mix.

June 29

General Mills reports its fourth-quarter and fiscal year results, and will host an analyst conference call where it’s a good bet executives will be asked about their take on the headline-making strategic break-up of its longtime cereal-aisle combatant, Kellogg Co., which was announced last week. Separately, spice and sauces maker McCormick & Co. will release its fiscal second-quarter earnings.

June 30

WWD, Footwear News and Beauty Inc. host a virtual tech forum focused on the next five years of retail. The event includes speakers such as Prama Bhatt, chief digital officer at Ulta Beauty; Megan Brophy, head of brand strategy and senior director of marketing at Abercrombie Brands; and Matt Cleary, head of retail and global business solutions at TikTok.

In its new reality series “Me or the Menu,” premiering tonight at 10 p.m. ET, Food Network combines culinary and relationship drama. “Set in the cutthroat world of the restaurant industry, four restaurateurs navigate the challenges of opening their first restaurant with their significant others,” per the network.

July 1

Netflix airs the second part of the fourth season of its ever-popular “Stranger Things” series. The series, which has helped revive sluggish activity at the streaming service, unveiled the first half of the season, its penultimate, on Memorial Day weekend to record views. (Let’s just hope Steve doesn’t die!)

PG-rated “Minions: The Rise Of Gru” opens in U.S. theaters, just in time for the pre-holiday weekend.

July 2-3

Independence Day falls on Monday, July 4th. We have a hunch many people will be celebrating with barbecues, concerts and other festivities all weekend long. 

 

