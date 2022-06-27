Nike, General Mills report earnings, ‘Minions’ hits theaters: The Week Ahead

June 27
Nike reports fourth-quarter earnings. As prices rise, analysts are concerned about a consumer pullback in footwear and apparel, particularly in sportswear. The sportswear giant recently said it would exit all of its retail operations in Russia.
June 28
Merkle hosts a three-day retail media summit. The event is designed to help CPG brands and retailers navigate digital commerce and the growing retail media landscape. One session will cover retail media while another will explore how brands can maximize their media mix.