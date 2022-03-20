Marketing News & Strategy

Shoptalk returns and Decentraland hosts Metaverse Fashion Week: The Week Ahead

Marketing and media events to watch
By Ad Age Staff. Published on March 20, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Why stopping Russian sales is harder for food and drug brands
Credit: Shoptalk

March 21

“American Song Contest” premieres on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. The network’s pitch: “America’s next great song could come from your hometown, as every state and territory competes for your vote.” Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson are set to host the eight-week live reality competition, which was inspired by the Eurovision Song Contest

March 22

The Association of National Advertisers hosts a virtual workshop on strategies for creative problem solving. The half-day event will be run by Kaiser Yang, CEO and co-founder of Platypus Labs, a consultancy that helps companies increase their innovation.

More from Ad Age
The ‘creepy’ marketing tactic consumers hate, plus what makes them loyal to brands: Datacenter Weekly
Watch live May 24 and 25: What will drive this year's upfront negotiations?
Jeanine Poggi

March 23

General Mills reports third-quarter results. The maker of Cheerios and Totino’s Pizza Rolls anticipates a low double-digit decline in quarterly profits, citing shortages in key categories, but executives speaking during last month’s CAGNY conference maintained its earnings targets for the fiscal year.

March 24

Metaverse Fashion Week, a series of virtual runway shows and events, will run through March 27 in Decentraland. Participating brands include Dolce & Gabbana, Elie Saab, Etro, Jacob & Co., and Tommy Hilfiger. The event, which is free to attend and does not require special VR head gear, will be held on property owned by Metaverse Group, a subsidiary of Tokens.com.

March 25

“The Lost City” starring Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt, opens in theaters. 

March 26-27

Shoptalk returns as an in-person event beginning March 27 and running through March 30 in Las Vegas. This year’s roster of speakers includes Jenny Campbell, chief marketing officer at Kate Spade; Katia Walsh, senior VP and chief strategy and artificial intelligence officer at Levi Strauss & Co.; and Bart Lacount, VP of consumer insights at PepsiCo.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards telecast airs Sunday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. (ICYMI: “Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall celebrate themselves in Oscars promo,” from Ad Age’s Parker Herren.)

 

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

312069323.jpg

Why stopping Russian sales is harder for food and drug brands
Nestle draws heat for stance on Russia—and other marketing losers (and winners) of the week

Nestle draws heat for stance on Russia—and other marketing losers (and winners) of the week
Kanye West’s Instagram ban is an ‘unwanted distraction’ for Gap

Kanye West’s Instagram ban is an ‘unwanted distraction’ for Gap
20220316_peroni_3x2

Peroni urges consumers to 'live every moment' in new campaign
El Pollo Loco dips into the birria craze

El Pollo Loco dips into the birria craze
Impossible Foods names Peter McGuinness as CEO

Impossible Foods names Peter McGuinness as CEO
How Target is delivering on sustainability promises

How Target is delivering on sustainability promises
McDonald's faces more Russia trademark infringement threats

McDonald's faces more Russia trademark infringement threats