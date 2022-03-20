Shoptalk returns and Decentraland hosts Metaverse Fashion Week: The Week Ahead

March 23

General Mills reports third-quarter results. The maker of Cheerios and Totino’s Pizza Rolls anticipates a low double-digit decline in quarterly profits, citing shortages in key categories, but executives speaking during last month’s CAGNY conference maintained its earnings targets for the fiscal year.

March 24

Metaverse Fashion Week, a series of virtual runway shows and events, will run through March 27 in Decentraland. Participating brands include Dolce & Gabbana, Elie Saab, Etro, Jacob & Co., and Tommy Hilfiger. The event, which is free to attend and does not require special VR head gear, will be held on property owned by Metaverse Group, a subsidiary of Tokens.com.

March 25

“The Lost City” starring Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt, opens in theaters.

March 26-27

Shoptalk returns as an in-person event beginning March 27 and running through March 30 in Las Vegas. This year’s roster of speakers includes Jenny Campbell, chief marketing officer at Kate Spade; Katia Walsh, senior VP and chief strategy and artificial intelligence officer at Levi Strauss & Co.; and Bart Lacount, VP of consumer insights at PepsiCo.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards telecast airs Sunday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. (ICYMI: “Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall celebrate themselves in Oscars promo,” from Ad Age’s Parker Herren.)