‘Stranger Things’ is back and NFT summit comes to Cannes Film Festival: The Week Ahead

May 26

Macy’s reports first-quarter earnings. The department store chain has been on an upswing in recent quarters, topping analyst estimates, but recent worse-than-expected reports from the likes of Target and Walmart could signify trouble for all retailers as stores battle higher costs.

May 26

Dollar General and Dollar Tree—retail rivals that each aim for low-income consumers—report first-quarter results. Though built to serve in tough times, investors have been wary of each name on fears that their more profitable non-consumable business, like home decor, could deteriorate as shoppers tighten their belts amid high-flying gas and food price inflation, reports said. Dollar General stock is down by more than 20% year-to-date, falling sharply last week following disappointing earnings news from Walmart and Target.

May 27

The first half of the fourth season of Netflix’s supernatural hit “Stranger Things” drops. The second installment of the penultimate season will debut July 1. (ICYMI: “Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ marketing offers clues to its streaming wars plan,” from Ad Age’s Catie Keck.)

Paramount’s pandemic-delayed “Top Gun: Maverick”—a sequel to the 1986 action drama that helped make Tom Cruise a global box office draw—officially opens wide in the U.S., following the studio’s “Top Gun Tuesday” early fan screenings in select theaters. In the wake of a massive promotional campaign for the movie, industry analysts will be watching to see if Cruise, now 59, has the power to “bring grown-ups back to theaters,” as The New York Times put it.