‘Stranger Things’ is back and NFT summit comes to Cannes Film Festival: The Week Ahead

Marketing and media events to watch in the week ahead
By Ad Age Staff. Published on May 23, 2022.
Credit: Netflix

May 23

The first NFTCannes Summit takes place at the 2022 Cannes International Film Festival. Hosted by TV studio Electromagnetic Productions, crypto financial company Galaxy Interactive, NFT app OP3N, blockchain platform Avalanche and investing platform Republic, the invitation-only event will cover the intersection of media and Web3 technology.

May 24

Ad Age In-Depth: TV Pivot will run for two days and feature executives including Rita Ferro, president of advertising sales at Disney; Peter Olsen, president of ad sales at A+E Network; and Lynnwood Bibbens, CEO and founder of ReachTV. They’ll discuss how buyers and sellers are navigating streaming platforms along with a crisis in measurement.

“​Yo! MTV Raps” is back starting today—but the reboot won’t be on the name-checked network. Instead, the iconic hip hop show, which originally ran on MTV from 1988 to 1995 in the U.S., returns as a streaming series on Paramount+. 

Google Marketing Live starts at 12 p.m. EDT and the search giant will be talking about shopping, augmented reality, YouTube and Shorts videos. The free, one-day event will be held online.

May 25

Check out Martha Stewart’s castoffs. In “The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart,” a one-hour ABC special premiering at 8 p.m. EDT, the domestic doyenne declutters. Per the network, Stewart is “ready to part ways with pieces from her vast collection of furniture, art and housewares. ... During the special, she will regale viewers with fond memories of how these beloved items were acquired and offer expert advice on how to execute a successful tag sale.”

May 26

Macy’s reports first-quarter earnings. The department store chain has been on an upswing in recent quarters, topping analyst estimates, but recent worse-than-expected reports from the likes of Target and Walmart could signify trouble for all retailers as stores battle higher costs.

May 26

Dollar General and Dollar Tree—retail rivals that each aim for low-income consumers—report first-quarter results. Though built to serve in tough times, investors have been wary of each name on fears that their more profitable non-consumable business, like home decor, could deteriorate as shoppers tighten their belts amid high-flying gas and food price inflation, reports said. Dollar General stock is down by more than 20% year-to-date, falling sharply last week following disappointing earnings news from Walmart and Target.

May 27

The first half of the fourth season of Netflix’s supernatural hit “Stranger Things” drops. The second installment of the penultimate season will debut July 1. (ICYMI: “Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ marketing offers clues to its streaming wars plan,” from Ad Age’s Catie Keck.)

Paramount’s pandemic-delayed “Top Gun: Maverick”—a sequel to the 1986 action drama that helped make Tom Cruise a global box office draw—officially opens wide in the U.S., following the studio’s “Top Gun Tuesday” early fan screenings in select theaters. In the wake of a massive promotional campaign for the movie, industry analysts will be watching to see if Cruise, now 59, has the power to “bring grown-ups back to theaters,” as The New York Times put it.

May 28-29

The 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 airs on NBC on Sunday, with coverage starting at 11 a.m. EDT.

