Pride month begins, U.K. celebrates Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: The Week Ahead

Marketing and media events to watch in the next seven days—NBA Finals, NBC’s ‘Dancing with myself, Walmart shareholder meeting and more
By Ad Age Staff. Published on May 30, 2022.
Credit: iStock

May 30

As the unofficial start to summer, Memorial Day is expected to entice some 39.2 million people to travel 50 miles or more from home this year, according to a AAA. That’s an increase of 8.3% from 2021.

 

 

May 31

The Association of National Advertisers hosts a virtual workshop on shopper marketing and how companies can reach certain targets to change consumer behavior. “Dancing With Myself,” a new NBC dance competition hosted by Camille Kostek, premieres at 10 p.m. ET. Per the network, the show is about “taking the social media dance craze to a new level”—i.e., NBC wants some of the sweet viral-dance magic that made TikTok blow up—by featuring “everyday people” performing for Shakira, Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy and a studio audience.

June 1

Pride Month begins. While the month will draw plenty of marketers touting their LGTBQ+ creds, there is more emphasis on sustained activity throughout the year.



June 2

Pride Media CEO Diane Anderson-Minshall will join Ad Age Remotely at 12:30 p.m. ET to discuss how brands should extend their work during Pride Month throughout the year. 

The American Advertising Federation kicks off its annual Admerica conference, which runs through Sunday  at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville. Winners of the AAF American Advertising Awards will be announced as well as National Student Advertising Competition honorees. Meta is the presenting sponsor.

The U.K. starts a four-day bank holiday marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Marking 70 years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign, events will include a Jubilee Parade in London and the Platinum Party at the Palace, a concert at Buckingham Palace featuring the likes of Queen with Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer and Nile Rodgers. 

The NBA Finals begin on ABC. The league has delivered strong playoffs TV ratings despite several blowouts.

June 3

Walmart’s traditional in-person Shareholder’s Meeting blowout, complete with a mystery star-studded lineup in a Bud Walton Arena packed with screaming associates in Fayetteville, Arkansas, returns this year for the first time since 2019. (The real shareholder’s meeting—the business portion—was set for June 1.) Friday morning’s event, dubbed the “Associate Celebration” or “the one with the rock stars,” starts at 9 a.m. 

June 4-5

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards telecast, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

 

