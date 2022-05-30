Pride month begins, U.K. celebrates Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: The Week Ahead

June 1

Pride Month begins. While the month will draw plenty of marketers touting their LGTBQ+ creds, there is more emphasis on sustained activity throughout the year.

Read more: How Procter & Gamble and Unilever are extending LGBTQ+ efforts well beyond Pride month

June 2

Pride Media CEO Diane Anderson-Minshall will join Ad Age Remotely at 12:30 p.m. ET to discuss how brands should extend their work during Pride Month throughout the year.

The American Advertising Federation kicks off its annual Admerica conference, which runs through Sunday at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville. Winners of the AAF American Advertising Awards will be announced as well as National Student Advertising Competition honorees. Meta is the presenting sponsor.

The U.K. starts a four-day bank holiday marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Marking 70 years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign, events will include a Jubilee Parade in London and the Platinum Party at the Palace, a concert at Buckingham Palace featuring the likes of Queen with Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer and Nile Rodgers.

The NBA Finals begin on ABC. The league has delivered strong playoffs TV ratings despite several blowouts.