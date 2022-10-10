Culver’s brings back CurderBurger and NBCUniversal hosts BravoCon: The Week Ahead

Oct. 10
Today is Indigenous Peoples Day. Fourteen states no longer celebrate Columbus Day, according to USA Today.
Oct. 11
Frank Berman, executive VP and chief marketing officer of Bloomingdale's, joins Ad Age Remotely to discuss the storied chain's upcoming holiday marketing plans. He'll also talk about Bloomingdale's recent 150-year anniversary campaign.
The Interactive Advertising Bureau hosts its two-day Brand Disruption Summit. Speakers include Food52’s Co-chief executive Alex Bellos; Erika Decker Wykes-Snyed, chief marketing officer of Adidas Originals; and Lex Josephs, VP and general manager of Sam’s Club MAP [Member Access Platform].