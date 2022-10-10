Marketing News & Strategy

Culver’s brings back CurderBurger and NBCUniversal hosts BravoCon: The Week Ahead

Marketing and media events to watch in the next seven days
By Ad Age Staff. Published on October 10, 2022.
How Nissan is expanding its NIL marketing
Credit: Culver's

Oct. 10

Today is Indigenous Peoples Day. Fourteen states no longer celebrate Columbus Day, according to USA Today.

Oct. 11

Frank Berman, executive VP and chief marketing officer of Bloomingdale's, joins Ad Age Remotely to discuss the storied chain's upcoming holiday marketing plans. He'll also talk about Bloomingdale's recent 150-year anniversary campaign.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau hosts its two-day Brand Disruption Summit. Speakers include Food52’s Co-chief executive Alex Bellos; Erika Decker Wykes-Snyed, chief marketing officer of Adidas Originals; and Lex Josephs, VP and general manager of Sam’s Club MAP [Member Access Platform].

Oct. 12

The Association of National Advertisers begins a two-day, virtual Brand Activation and Creativity Conference. Speakers include Fernando Arriola, VP of fan and brand development, for the Chicago Bears; and Fernando Herrera, VP of imaginarium and marketing for Sun-Maid Growers of California.

Oct. 13

Walgreens reports earnings. The drugstore chain recently said it is setting up a network of robots to fill prescriptions.

The Marketing Accountability Standards Board begins its two-day Fall Summit at Columbia Business School, the first day live-only, the second day also accessible via Zoom. It includes a presentation on the group’s mission from new CEO Joanna Seddon, a tribute to former CEO, the late Tony Pace, and a case study on Visa sponsorship measurement from Alfredo Troncaso of Kantar.

Oct. 14

BravoCon, NBCUniversal’s three-day fan event for its Bravo programming, kicks off its second edition/the first since 2019. Taking place from Oct 14-16 at the Javits Center in NYC, programming will feature over 100 celebrities from shows including “The Real Housewives,” “Below Deck” and “Vanderpump Rules,” plus on-the-ground activations from sponsors such as Bud Light Seltzer, Lay's and State Farm.

Oct. 15-16

Wisconsin-based burger chain Culver’s celebrates National Cheese Curd Day (Oct. 15) starting Oct. 12 with the limited-time return of its CurderBurger—a hamburger topped with a breaded and fried cheese curd disc that was a hit last October. 

 

