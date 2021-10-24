Home shopping star Joy Mangano appears on Ad Age Remotely and earnings season heats up: The Week Ahead

Oct. 25
Facebook reveals its third-quarter earnings after the bell with a call with analysts at 5 p.m. ET. The report kicks off a big week for the social network, and the results will offer insights into how Apple’s privacy changes on iPhones affected advertising.
Miracle Mop founder and HSN vet Joy Mangano will be on Ad Age Remotely live at 11:30 a.m. ET to discuss her new live shopping series on USA Network.
Oct. 26
Hasbro reports third-quarter earnings. While other toy companies have said they expect inventory delays this holiday season as a result of the supply chain crisis, Hasbro over the summer said it had secured new shipping carriers and routes in order to avoid problems.
Google and Twitter share third-quarter earnings today. Advertisers will be interested to see how Google and Twitter are holding up under new data restrictions in the industry. Their guidance could also offer a sense of how supply chain disruptions are affecting advertising prospects in the fourth quarter.
A Senate Commerce subcommittee is holding hearings today, featuring testimony from TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat, which will discuss how the internet is affecting teens. The hearings are an escalation of Congress’ inquiry, following up on testimony from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.
The World Series begins on Fox, pitting the Houston Astros vs. the Atlanta Braves.