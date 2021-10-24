Marketing News & Strategy

Home shopping star Joy Mangano appears on Ad Age Remotely and earnings season heats up: The Week Ahead

By Ad Age Staff. Published on October 24, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
How yogurt brand Icelandic Provisions is using breathwork coach Alex Elle to promote mental health
20211022_NUP_195437_00055_3x2.jpg
Credit: NBC Universal

Oct. 25

Facebook reveals its third-quarter earnings after the bell with a call with analysts at 5 p.m. ET. The report kicks off a big week for the social network, and the results will offer insights into how Apple’s privacy changes on iPhones affected advertising.

Miracle Mop founder and HSN vet Joy Mangano will be on Ad Age Remotely live at 11:30 a.m. ET to discuss her new live shopping series on USA Network. 

Register for Ad Age Next: CMO at AdAge.com/NextCMO.

Oct. 26

Hasbro reports third-quarter earnings. While other toy companies have said they expect inventory delays this holiday season as a result of the supply chain crisis, Hasbro over the summer said it had secured new shipping carriers and routes in order to avoid problems.

Google and Twitter share third-quarter earnings today. Advertisers will be interested to see how Google and Twitter are holding up under new data restrictions in the industry. Their guidance could also offer a sense of how supply chain disruptions are affecting advertising prospects in the fourth quarter.

A Senate Commerce subcommittee is holding hearings today, featuring testimony from TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat, which will discuss how the internet is affecting teens. The hearings are an escalation of Congress’ inquiry, following up on testimony from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. 

The World Series begins on Fox, pitting the Houston Astros vs. the Atlanta Braves. 

 

More from Ad Age
Marketing winners and losers of the week
E.J. Schultz
Influencer marketing is now in session
Erika Wheless

Oct. 27
 

InfoTrust holds its CPG & Multi-Brand Digital Analytics Virtual Summit from noon to 4 p.m. ET, with speakers including Joanna Goldblatt, head of advertising tech sales at Google, and Shaafi Khokhar, global director of media technology and investment at GSK.

McDonald’s third-quarter results will show how well the world’s largest restaurant chain is navigating continuing labor shortages. "I’m constructive and positive on the staffing outlook in the back half (of the year). I think we’re going to continue to make progress," CEO Chris Kempczinski said in July. “But it certainly is a challenge.” The Golden Arches has somewhat divergent plans for early November, bringing back the McRib nationally and testing its McPlant sandwich (made with Beyond Meat) in select U.S. markets. 

Kraft Heinz will also post its third-quarter results. The food marketer has been finding new ways to promote old brands. Last week, it announced a “Flvrs Club” for fans of its iconic Kraft macaroni & cheese. 

Oct. 28

Facebook Connect, an annual AR/VR conference, starts with a speech from CEO Mark Zuckerberg at 1 p.m. ET today. The event is hotly anticipated because Facebook is expected to unveil a new corporate identity this week. The company’s future is much invested in the “metaverse” and virtual reality platforms that are likely to launch at Connect.

Hershey Co. will report third-quarter earnings days ahead of Halloween, a crucial time for the brand. While shoppers might be rushing out this week to get Reese’s and the company’s other products in time for trick-or-treating, Hershey and its rivals sold their products to retailers months ago in preparation for the season. 

WPP reports earnings. The pressure is on to match positive third-quarter results posted by Omnicom, Publicis and IPG.

Amazon and Shopify both deliver third-quarter earnings reports today, offering an overview of the e-commerce marketplace. 

Oct. 29

Kohl’s Chief Marketing Officer Greg Revelle will discuss how the department store chain is gearing up for the holidays and dealing with the supply chain crisis on Ad Age Remotely, a livestreamed interview. Revelle will also reveal Kohl’s new holiday spot. 

​​Fast-forward right past Halloween and Thanksgiving by watching “Christmas in Harmony,” a Hallmark Channel original movie premiering tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Oct. 30-31

Halloween falls on Sunday, giving trick-or-treaters plenty of time to load up on candy. Last year, some areas had restrictions in place due to COVID-19—remember those tubes that allowed sweets to slide from homes while social distancing? This year, expect to see bigger crowds of candy hunters, perhaps in costumes that integrate masks. At press time, there were plenty of  Squid Game Front Man masks available online.

Register for Ad Age Next: CMO at AdAge.com/NextCMO.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How yogurt brand Icelandic Provisions is using breathwork coach Alex Elle to promote mental health

How yogurt brand Icelandic Provisions is using breathwork coach Alex Elle to promote mental health
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
VF sales stumble in blow to Vans sneaker owner

VF sales stumble in blow to Vans sneaker owner
Beyond Meat cuts its third-quarter revenue forecast

Beyond Meat cuts its third-quarter revenue forecast

How mental health brands are marketing amid COVID burnout

How mental health brands are marketing amid COVID burnout
Consumers may already be tired of holiday marketing, poll shows

Consumers may already be tired of holiday marketing, poll shows
Paloma Azulay, chief brand officer of Burger King parent Restaurant Brands, exits company

Paloma Azulay, chief brand officer of Burger King parent Restaurant Brands, exits company
Screen-MAIN_i.png

Ford dealer ad written by HBO's ‘Last Week Tonight' goes viral