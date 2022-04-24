The NFL Draft draws 100 advertisers: The Week Ahead

April 27

BBDO New York President and CEO Kirsten Flanik joins Ad Age Remotely to discuss ageism in advertising.

April 28

ESPN and ABC broadcast the first of three days of live coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft starting at 8 p.m. ET. Disney ad sales reports robust demand, with 100 advertisers, including 13 official sponsors across 45 categories, including Marriott, Chevrolet and Home Depot.

Actor and filmmaker Edward Norton (“Primal Fear,” “Fight Club”) joins Ad Age Remotely to discuss his much-lesser-known side hustle as co-founder of TV audience and ad effectiveness measurement firm EDO.

McDonald’s reports first-quarter earnings. The fast-food giant recently got a boost from animal rights group PETA for its plant-based burger. McDonald’s is testing the McPlant in 600 locations.

April 29

Coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft continues at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.

“Memory,” the latest Liam Neeson action thriller, hits theaters.

April 30-May 1

ESPN and ABC serve up the final day of coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft starting at noon ET on Saturday.

Sunday marks the start of Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, which the U.S. has commemorated since 1978. According to asianpacificheritage.gov, May was chosen to “commemorate the immigration of the first Japanese to the United States on May 7, 1843, and to mark the anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869. The majority of the workers who laid the tracks were Chinese immigrants.”