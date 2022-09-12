NBC airs Emmy Awards and ‘Thursday Night Football’ debuts on Amazon: The Week Ahead

Sept. 14

CommerceNext hosts a webinar on how retailers should be reaching today’s holiday shoppers. The free, hour-long session will feature executives from Michael Kors, Kendra Scott and Coresight Research.

Sept. 15

Hispanic Heritage Month begins today and runs through Oct. 15. It celebrates the contributions of Americans whose ancestors came to the United States from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.



Ad Age Remotely at noon EDT features Ad Age's editorial team answering your questions about entering the A-List & Creativity Awards. If you have a question that you'd like answered during the livestream, please send it to [email protected].

The fourth and final season of Donald Glover’s critically acclaimed comedy-drama “Atlanta” kicks off at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Amazon airs its first installment of “Thursday Night Football” on Amazon Prime and Twitch, with the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. Last month, Nielsen and Amazon struck a measurement deal, making it the first time Nielsen's panel-based national TV ratings will measure a streaming service.

Sept. 16

Sony’s historical epic “The Woman King,” starring Viola Davis as General Nanisca, the leader of a 19th-century West African all-female warrior unit, opens wide in U.S. theaters. “Bow down to the most exceptional female warrior to ever live,” says Sony.