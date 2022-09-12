NBC airs Emmy Awards and ‘Thursday Night Football’ debuts on Amazon: The Week Ahead

Sept. 12
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Kenan Thompson is set to host.
Sept. 13
Ad Age hosts Ad Age Next: Social & Influencer Marketing. The half-day event will take place virtually and include speakers such as Adrienne Lahens, global head of operations for creator marketing solutions at TikTok; Desi Okeke, brand director of Degree Deodorant at Unilever; and Zeny Shifferaw, global creator inclusion lead at Pinterest.
The two-day 2022 IAB Audience Connect starts today at 8 a.m. in New York City and streaming online. The industry group will discuss publishing, ad tech and measurement with advertisers getting ready for the deprecation of cookies and other changes to the ecosystem.
The Academy of Country Music Honors air at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Carly Pearce will host.