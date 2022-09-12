Marketing News & Strategy

NBC airs Emmy Awards and 'Thursday Night Football' debuts on Amazon: The Week Ahead

Marketing and media events to watch
By Ad Age Staff. Published on September 12, 2022.
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Kenan Thompson is set to host.

Credit: NBC

Sept. 12

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Kenan Thompson is set to host.

Sept. 13

Ad Age hosts Ad Age Next: Social & Influencer Marketing. The half-day event will take place virtually and include speakers such as Adrienne Lahens, global head of operations for creator marketing solutions at TikTok; Desi Okeke, brand director of Degree Deodorant at Unilever; and Zeny Shifferaw, global creator inclusion lead at Pinterest. 

The two-day 2022 IAB Audience Connect starts today at 8 a.m. in New York City and streaming online. The industry group will discuss publishing, ad tech and measurement with advertisers getting ready for the deprecation of cookies and other changes to the ecosystem.

The Academy of Country Music Honors air at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Carly Pearce will host.

Sept. 14

CommerceNext hosts a webinar on how retailers should be reaching today’s holiday shoppers. The free, hour-long session will feature executives from Michael Kors, Kendra Scott and Coresight Research.

Sept. 15

Hispanic Heritage Month begins today and runs through Oct. 15. It celebrates the contributions of Americans whose ancestors came to the United States from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

Ad Age Remotely at noon EDT features Ad Age's editorial team answering your questions about entering the A-List & Creativity Awards. If you have a question that you'd like answered during the livestream, .

The fourth and final season of Donald Glover’s critically acclaimed comedy-drama “Atlanta” kicks off at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Amazon airs its first installment of “Thursday Night Football” on Amazon Prime and Twitch, with the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. Last month, Nielsen and Amazon struck a measurement deal, making it the first time Nielsen's panel-based national TV ratings will measure a streaming service.

Sept. 16

Sony’s historical epic “The Woman King,” starring Viola Davis as General Nanisca, the leader of a 19th-century West African all-female warrior unit, opens wide in U.S. theaters. “Bow down to the most exceptional female warrior to ever live,” says Sony.

