Norman Lear is honored, fall TV heats up and conferences are back: The Week Ahead

Sept. 21
Season 34 (yes, really) of “The Amazing Race” begins tonight on CBS. The cast includes former New York Jets coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan, whose teammate is his golf buddy Tim Mann.
Sept. 22
One of TV’s all-time-greatest creators will be honored by the likes of Tom Hanks, Laverne Cox, Kristen Bell, Tracee Ellis Ross and George Clooney during ABC’s “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter,” a two-hour special airing at 9 p.m. ET. Lear, who turned 100 in July, was the auteur behind iconic ’70s sitcoms including “All in the Family,” “Maude” and “The Jeffersons.”
Dreamforce starts today in-person in San Francisco, and Salesforce expects an estimated 150,000 attendees at its yearly marketing cloud confab. The three-day event will feature Matthew McConaughey and The Red Hot Chili Peppers, on top of a packed slate of talks about data, marketing, tech, media, retail and more.