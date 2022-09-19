Marketing News & Strategy

Norman Lear is honored, fall TV heats up and conferences are back: The Week Ahead

Marketing and media events to watch
By Ad Age Staff. Published on September 19, 2022.
SlimFast blends modern and vintage creative directions in new ads

Octavia Spencer, Jimmy Kimmel, Jennifer Aniston and Amy Poehler are among those set to honor Norman Lear during a Sept. 22 TV special.

Credit: ABC

Sept. 19

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II takes place in London’s Westminster Abbey, attended by world leaders. The day has been declared a public holiday in the U.K.

Read more: UK advertising goes silent ahead of the queen's funeral

Fall TV starts heating up with the premiere of NBC’s “Quantum Leap” reboot at 10 p.m. ET. (The cult-favorite original aired on NBC from 1989 to 1993.)

NVIDIA GTC, a developer conference for AI and metaverse technology, starts online today. The high-tech lineup covers topics such as how retailers Kroger and Lowe’s build “digital twins” and develop machine learning models. NVIDIA is bringing together developers across industries including social media, streaming video, automotive and finance to discuss applications for the metaverse.

Sept. 20

Euromonitor International hosts an event on the new era of consumerism. The interactive webinar will include strategies for brands looking to keep up with changing consumer behavior and expectations in both business-to-business and business-to-consumer models.

Latin Grammy nominations will be announced today.

Sept. 21

Season 34 (yes, really) of “The Amazing Race” begins tonight on CBS. The cast includes former New York Jets coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan, whose teammate is his golf buddy Tim Mann. 

Plus: Rex Ryan embraces his foot fetish in Dr. Scholl's campaign

Sept. 22

One of TV’s all-time-greatest creators will be honored by the likes of Tom Hanks, Laverne Cox, Kristen Bell, Tracee Ellis Ross and George Clooney during ABC’s “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter,” a two-hour special airing at 9 p.m. ET. Lear, who turned 100 in July, was the auteur behind iconic ’70s sitcoms including “All in the Family,” “Maude” and “The Jeffersons.”

Dreamforce starts today in-person in San Francisco, and Salesforce expects an estimated 150,000 attendees at its yearly marketing cloud confab. The three-day event will feature Matthew McConaughey and The Red Hot Chili Peppers, on top of a packed slate of talks about data, marketing, tech, media, retail and more.

Sept. 23

The buzzy Harry Styles vehicle “Don’t Worry Darling” opens wide in U.S. theaters. (Critics haven’t been particularly kind to the New Line Cinema/Warner Bros. psychological thriller so far.)

Sept. 24-25

National Horchata Day, on Sept. 24, comes every year during Hispanic Heritage Month. Convenience store ampm is planning to give away medium-sized versions of the drinks.

