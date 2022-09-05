Marketing News & Strategy

New York Fashion Week begins and the NFL kicks off: The Week Ahead

Marketing and media events to watch in the days ahead
By Ad Age Staff. Published on September 05, 2022.
Credit: Bloomberg LP

Sept. 5

It’s Labor Day and Red Wing shoes is decidedly not having a Labor Day sale. To truly honor the holiday, the retailer instead is asking shoppers to buy its footwear at full price, and all the proceeds from the day’s sales will go to organizations supporting American laborers.

Milana Vayntrub (Lily from the AT&T commercials) stars in “Out of Office,” a new ensemble comedy movie about working from home that premieres on Comedy Central at 8 p.m. ET.  Paul Lieberstein (Toby from “The Office”) is the writer and director of “OOO,” which also features Ken Jeong, Leslie Jones, Oscar Nuñez, Jason Alexander, Chris Gethard, Paul F. Tompkins, Cheri Oteri and Jay Pharoah.

Sept. 6

The Association of National Advertisers hosts a training workshop on time management and productivity skills for remote workers.Code red: Kara Swisher is hosting her final Code conference today. The high-tech, big-wig confab will feature some familiar names for the Swisher send-off, including Apple CEO Tim Cook. Also, on the speaker list: Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, who is coming off a brutal week for his company that saw mass layoffs, but is trying to right the ship. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is also set to attend. The conference starts at noon and runs through Thursday.

Sept. 7

American Eagle reports second-quarter earnings. The teen fashion retailer has focused on attracting shoppers through a digital strategy that includes the use of Roblox, TikTok and Meta Quest.Apple’s “Far Out” event is today. The annual fall showcase is reserved for launches of new iPhones, iPads and other hardware. The show starts at 1 p.m. ET on Apple.com. The biggest surprise would be if Apple shows off an AR headset, but fans aren’t expecting that rumored and pricey ($2,000) new hardware until next year.

Sept. 8

The NFL regular season begins with NBC airing the BIlls at Rams game at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Collage Group holds a webinar titled Black Consumer Passion Points. The event will show brands how to build “cultural resonance” among Black consumers, who are expected to eventually yield a purchasing power of more than $1 trillion.

Disney’s live-action adaptation of its 1940 animated classic “Pinocchio” debuts on Disney+ as a part of Disney+ Day. (In Disney’s words, “Disney+ Day is an annual celebration of the Disney+ global community that debuted in 2021 and features content premieres from the streaming service’s marquee brands, special experiences and offers for subscribers and fans, and more.”) Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, Pinnochio’s creator.

Sept. 9

New York Fashion Week runs today through Sept. 14. Most runway shows will take place in person, though the Council of Fashion Designers of America will also offer a livestream option. The lineup includes established brands like Rebecca Minkoff and Jason Wu as well as newcomers such as Alo Yoga, a brand debuting a presentation on Sept. 10.

Sept. 10-11

FXX airs a tape-delayed verison of the  2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, honoring artistic and technical achievements, at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony was held Sept. 3 in Los Angeles with Sandy Hook Promise and BBDO winning Outstanding Commercial Emmy for 'Teenage Dream,' am anti-gun violence PSA. Entertainment Weekly has all the winners here.

(The big show—the 74th Emmy Awards—is coming up on Sept. 12 on NBC.)

 

