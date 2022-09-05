New York Fashion Week begins and the NFL kicks off: The Week Ahead

Sept. 8

The NFL regular season begins with NBC airing the BIlls at Rams game at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Read more: NFL and college football marketing—tracking brand moves

Collage Group holds a webinar titled Black Consumer Passion Points. The event will show brands how to build “cultural resonance” among Black consumers, who are expected to eventually yield a purchasing power of more than $1 trillion.

Disney’s live-action adaptation of its 1940 animated classic “Pinocchio” debuts on Disney+ as a part of Disney+ Day. (In Disney’s words, “Disney+ Day is an annual celebration of the Disney+ global community that debuted in 2021 and features content premieres from the streaming service’s marquee brands, special experiences and offers for subscribers and fans, and more.”) Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, Pinnochio’s creator.

Sept. 9

New York Fashion Week runs today through Sept. 14. Most runway shows will take place in person, though the Council of Fashion Designers of America will also offer a livestream option. The lineup includes established brands like Rebecca Minkoff and Jason Wu as well as newcomers such as Alo Yoga, a brand debuting a presentation on Sept. 10.

Sept. 10-11

FXX airs a tape-delayed verison of the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, honoring artistic and technical achievements, at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony was held Sept. 3 in Los Angeles with Sandy Hook Promise and BBDO winning Outstanding Commercial Emmy for 'Teenage Dream,' am anti-gun violence PSA. Entertainment Weekly has all the winners here.

(The big show—the 74th Emmy Awards—is coming up on Sept. 12 on NBC.)