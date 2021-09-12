Apple debuts next iPhone, Vogue streams Met Gala and Emmys air: The Week Ahead





Sept. 14

Apple will announce the next iPhone. The virtual event, dubbed “California streaming,” is expected to include details around Apple TV+ expansion efforts as well as features for the smartphone, which will be in its 13th iteration.

Don’t go to work today. You’re supposed to take a training day—specifically, the Association of National Advertisers Global Day of Learning—according to the ANA. You can register for free virtual classes (at least 24 hours in advance) here.

Ozy CEO and Founder Carlos Watson will join Ad Age Remotely live at 12:30 p.m. ET to discuss how his media company has been partnering with media agencies and brands as the industry looks to strike bigger deals with Black-owned media companies.

IAB Fall Marketplace kicks off today at 12 p.m. ET. Facebook, Roku, Vevo and others are set to attend the one-day conference. The fall event is a mid-year complement to IAB’s Newfronts and upfront programming in the spring, when it brings together advertising stakeholder sto talk content.

Sept. 15

Time magazine will release the 2021 TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people this morning on Time.com.

Sept. 16

The U.S. Census Bureau releases monthly sales data for August.

Sept. 17

“Cry Macho,” starring Clint Eastwood, is released in theaters and on HBO Max.

Sept. 18-19

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards telecast airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS (or you can stream it on Paramount+). Cedric the Entertainer is set to host.

Sephora hosts Sephoria: Virtual House of Beauty, an event where viewers can see content from—and interact with—beauty brands such as Fenty, Patrick Ta and Shani Darden Skin Care. The free offering will include a 3D gaming activation and run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST.