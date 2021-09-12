Apple debuts next iPhone, Vogue streams Met Gala and Emmys air: The Week Ahead

Sept. 13
Ad Age hosts Leading Women Conference & Awards. The annual event includes panel discussions on topics such as bolder advertising for feminine care brands and preparing more inclusive workplace policies. The conference also includes an interview with Jerri DeVard, founder of the Black Executive CMO Alliance and this year’s recipient of Ad Age’s Leading Women Vanguard Award.
Tickets to the 2021 Ad Age Leading Women Conference & Awards
are available at AdAge.com/LeadingWomen.
The Met Gala—the annual fashion-world/celebrity dress-up party (and paparazzi obsession)—is tonight. Vogue will be livestreaming the event from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Vogue.com and Twitter (@voguemagazine) starting at 5:30 p.m. ET; Audi and Tequila Don Julio are among the major sponsors. Get ready with this primer from Vogue: “Everything We Know About This Year’s Met Gala.”“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” returns to Comedy Central at 11 p.m. ET after a summer break. The network has promised a “brand-new look and feel” for the show.