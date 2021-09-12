Marketing News & Strategy

Apple debuts next iPhone, Vogue streams Met Gala and Emmys air: The Week Ahead

Marketing and media events to watch in the next seven days
By Ad Age Staff. Published on September 12, 2021.
Fashion designer Brandon Maxwell and singer, songwriter and actress Lady Gaga are seen arriving to the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City.

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Sept. 13

Ad Age hosts Leading Women Conference & Awards. The annual event includes panel discussions on topics such as bolder advertising for feminine care brands and preparing more inclusive workplace policies. The conference also includes an interview with Jerri DeVard, founder of the Black Executive CMO Alliance and this year’s recipient of Ad Age’s Leading Women Vanguard Award.

The Met Gala—the annual fashion-world/celebrity dress-up party (and paparazzi obsession)—is tonight. Vogue will be livestreaming the event from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Vogue.com and Twitter (@voguemagazine) starting at 5:30 p.m. ET; Audi and Tequila Don Julio are among the major sponsors. Get ready with this primer from Vogue: “Everything We Know About This Year’s Met Gala.”“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” returns to Comedy Central at 11 p.m. ET after a summer break. The network has promised a “brand-new look and feel” for the show.

Sept. 14

 

Apple will announce the next iPhone. The virtual event, dubbed “California streaming,” is expected to include details around Apple TV+ expansion efforts as well as features for the smartphone, which will be in its 13th iteration.

Don’t go to work today. You’re supposed to take a training day—specifically, the Association of National Advertisers Global Day of Learning—according to the ANA. You can register for free virtual classes (at least 24 hours in advance) here

Ozy CEO and Founder Carlos Watson will join Ad Age Remotely live at 12:30 p.m. ET to discuss how his media company has been partnering with media agencies and brands as the industry looks to strike bigger deals with Black-owned media companies. 

IAB Fall Marketplace kicks off today at 12 p.m. ET. Facebook, Roku, Vevo and others are set to attend the one-day conference. The fall event is a mid-year complement to IAB’s Newfronts and upfront programming in the spring, when it brings together advertising stakeholder sto talk content.

Sept. 15

Time magazine will release the 2021 TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people this morning on Time.com.

Sept. 16

The U.S. Census Bureau releases monthly sales data for August.

Sept. 17

“Cry Macho,” starring Clint Eastwood, is released in theaters and on HBO Max.

Sept. 18-19

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards telecast airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS (or you can stream it on Paramount+). Cedric the Entertainer is set to host.

Sephora hosts Sephoria: Virtual House of Beauty, an event where viewers can see content from—and interact with—beauty brands such as Fenty, Patrick Ta and Shani Darden Skin Care. The free offering will include a 3D gaming activation and run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST.

 

  

 

