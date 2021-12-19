Macy’s hosts ‘Santaland’ and ‘Masked Singer’ airs Christmas special: The Week Ahead

Dec. 21

Networking community Connectpreneur hosts a virtual “Rocket Pitch and Power Networking” session connecting VCs and other investors with entrepreneurs.

Design association AIGA hosts a fireside chat with Theresa Fitzgerald, VP creative at Sesame Workshop. Viewers can tune in to AIGA’s LinkedIn channels to watch the design conversations.

Dec. 22

The “44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors” special airs at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The honorees this year are opera star Justino Díaz, Motown legend Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels, actress/singer/diva Bette Midler and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell.

Fox milks its “Masked Singer” franchise with a post-season two-hour special, “The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong,” at 8 p.m. ET.

Dec. 23

The final day for consumers to call Zappos’ “Santa Line,” for a virtual 10-minute video session with Santa. This is the second year that Zappos is offering the free service, which began on Dec. 11. Zappos will donate $5 for each session to the Salvation Army Southern Nevada as part of its charity efforts.

Dec. 24

Macy’s Santaland hosts its last visits with the man in the red suit on Christmas Eve. This year’s appointments are COVID-19-safe, with masks required for both visitors and Santa, who is socially distanced from children by a desk in what the department store chain calls a “reimagined Santa experience.”

Dec. 25-26

The “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” special airs from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday on (synergy, baby!) Walt Disney Television’s ABC.