‘Scream 5’ hits theaters and college football crowns a champ: The Week Ahead

Jan. 12

Super Bowl III was played 53 years ago today (it was a Sunday) when Joe Namath’s Jets beat the Baltimore Colts. Ads only cost $67,000 for 30 seconds on NBC. (For this year’s game NBC is seeking $6.5 million.) Advertisers included Chrysler’s Plymouth and Schlitz beer, according to the Ad Age Super Bowl Archive.

Jan. 13

Delta Air Lines will report its December quarter and full-year 2021 results. For its most recent quarter, the airline reported its first quarterly profit since the start of the pandemic. Yet despite the busy holiday travel season, the rise of the omicron coronavirus variant has resulted in the cancellation of many flights, issues to which Delta is not immune (the brand posted 200 cancellations per day on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4).

Jan. 14

“Scream” (aka “Scream 5”), starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette—who all appeared in the original “Scream” released in 1996—hits theaters today.

Jan. 15-16

National Retail Federation’s annual Big Show conference runs for three days beginning Jan. 16. The event, which despite the rise in COVID cases will still be in person at Manhattan’s Javits Center, is expected to draw over 20,000 attendees to hear speakers such as Target CEO Brian Cornell.

