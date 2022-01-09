‘Scream 5’ hits theaters and college football crowns a champ: The Week Ahead

Jan. 10
The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs face off in the College Football Playoff championship, airing at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Each team comes to the season’s final game with a 13-1 record. Disney ad sales signed 11 sponsors for the CFP, including AT&T, which holds the title sponsorship of the championship game.
Jan. 11
Albertsons reports third-quarter earnings. The grocer, which operates brands Safeway and Kings, has seen sales rise during the pandemic as consumers stocked up on food essentials and visited Albertsons’ pharmacies for COVID vaccines—and, more recently, booster shots. Albertsons is building its own retail media network as it recognizes the value of its growing store of consumer data.
“Naomi,” the latest DC superhero drama series to hit TV, premieres tonight on The CW at 9 p.m. ET. It was developed for television by celebrated filmmaker Ava DuVernay and stars Kaci Walfall as Naomi.