Marketing News & Strategy

‘Scream 5’ hits theaters and college football crowns a champ: The Week Ahead

Marketing and media events to watch in the next seven days
By Ad Age Staff. Published on January 09, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Yuengling hires Zimmerman as media agency
20220106_Scream5_3x2.png
Credit: Paramount Pictures

Jan. 10

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs face off in the College Football Playoff championship, airing at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Each team comes to the season’s final game with a 13-1 record. Disney ad sales signed 11 sponsors for the CFP, including AT&T, which holds the title sponsorship of the championship game.

Jan. 11

Albertsons reports third-quarter earnings. The grocer, which operates brands Safeway and Kings, has seen sales rise during the pandemic as consumers stocked up on food essentials and visited Albertsons’ pharmacies for COVID vaccines—and, more recently, booster shots. Albertsons is building its own retail media network as it recognizes the value of its growing store of consumer data.

“Naomi,” the latest DC superhero drama series to hit TV, premieres tonight on The CW at 9 p.m. ET. It was developed for television by celebrated filmmaker Ava DuVernay and stars Kaci Walfall as Naomi.

Related Article
Last call for entries: Final deadline for Ad Age's 2022 A-List and Creativity Awards is Tuesday
Marketing winners and losers of the week
E.J. Schultz

Jan. 12

Super Bowl III was played 53 years ago today (it was a Sunday) when Joe Namath’s Jets beat the Baltimore Colts. Ads only cost  $67,000 for 30 seconds on NBC. (For this year’s game NBC is seeking $6.5 million.)  Advertisers included Chrysler’s Plymouth and Schlitz beer, according to the Ad Age Super Bowl Archive.

Jan. 13

Delta Air Lines will report its December quarter and full-year 2021 results. For its most recent quarter, the airline reported its first quarterly profit since the start of the pandemic. Yet despite the busy holiday travel season, the rise of the omicron coronavirus variant has resulted in the cancellation of many flights, issues to which Delta is not immune (the brand posted 200 cancellations per day on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4).

Jan. 14

“Scream” (aka “Scream 5”), starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette—who all appeared in the original “Scream” released in 1996—hits theaters today.

Jan. 15-16

National Retail Federation’s annual Big Show conference runs for three days beginning Jan. 16. The event, which despite the rise in COVID cases will still be in person at Manhattan’s Javits Center, is expected to draw over 20,000 attendees to hear speakers such as Target CEO Brian Cornell. 

Read more: Major retail conference remains in-person as other events to virtual

 

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Yuengling hires Zimmerman as media agency

Yuengling hires Zimmerman as media agency
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
What Taco Bell's new taco subscription signals for loyalty marketing

What Taco Bell's new taco subscription signals for loyalty marketing
Sidney Poitier, actor who made Oscars history, dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, actor who made Oscars history, dies at 94
How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence—a regularly updated list

How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence—a regularly updated list
Why Thrive Market is taking a brand-driven approach amid online grocery surge

Why Thrive Market is taking a brand-driven approach amid online grocery surge
Major retail conference remains in-person as other events go virtual

Major retail conference remains in-person as other events go virtual

Nike sues Lululemon for patent infringement over Mirror Home Gym

Nike sues Lululemon for patent infringement over Mirror Home Gym