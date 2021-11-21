Brands join Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Green Wednesday draws cannabis fans: The Week Ahead

Nov. 24

It is “Green Wednesday,” which is considered the Black Friday for cannabis consumers stocking up on pot for the holiday weekend.

NBC celebrates Thanksgiving Eve with “A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving”—a comedy special featuring a “best of” selection of holiday skits from over the years—at 9 p.m. ET.

Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” hits theaters today—and we’re guessing it’s probably not going to be the warmest, fuzziest PR hit for the Italian luxury brand given that it’s based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.” Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston and Salma Hayek star.

Nov. 25

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns as an in-person spectacle, following a year in which it was a TV-only event. This year’s lineup of brand partners includes Funko, which will have a Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) balloon; Pokémon, which will fly Pikachu and Eevee; and McDonald’s, with an updated Ronald McDonald float. In addition, the retailer plans to debut a series of limited-edition Macy’s Parade NFTs; proceeds from the auctionable items will go toward nonprofit Make-A-Wish.

Nov. 26

Black Friday, which used to be the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season, has been losing relevance in recent years. This year, many retailers released their deals weeks ahead of time in an effort to capture early shoppers worried about supply chain product depletion.

Nov. 27-28

Saturday is Small Business Saturday, which American Express created in 2010.

Watch the “2021 Soul Train Awards” on BET at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday. Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell are set to host (again).